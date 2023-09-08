OrthoCarolina Announces Strategic Partnership with Patient-Centered AI Platform Medical Brain®

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrthoCarolina, one of the nation’s leading orthopedic practices providing better care at every step, and healthPrecision announced today the formation of a strategic partnership to bring Medical Brain®, a state-of-the-art AI platform that delivers real-time, high-precision patient-centric care, to OrthoCarolina’s vast network of over 300 providers at nearly 40 locations across the Southeast.

The groundbreaking collaboration will be Medical Brain’s first foray into the orthopedic space and will play a key role in advancing OrthoCarolina’s commitment to value-based care. Medical Brain® is a proven AI platform that, in real-time, marries the power of advanced patient-centric decision support and real-time care orchestration. Through the Medical Brain® mobile app, patients will experience the advantages of 24/7 personalized clinical guidance, accessible anytime and anywhere. Simultaneously, providers will gain the comfort and efficiency of an intelligent extended arm, continuously monitoring their patients and orchestrating care when needed, thereby improving patient outcomes while significantly reducing provider and staff workload.

“For decades, OrthoCarolina has been committed to providing patient-first comprehensive care across a wide array of orthopedic specialties, and the integration of Medical Brain® into our care continuum will help us to better meet patients’ real-time needs while also accelerating our organizational value-based care goals,” said OrthoCarolina CEO Dr. Bruce Cohen.

Founded and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., OrthoCarolina is a leading independent academic orthopedics practice that provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care including operative and non-operative care, diagnostic imaging, orthopedic urgent care and rehabilitative therapy. "We're honored to partner with OrthoCarolina’s best-in-class physicians, surgeons and physical therapists to deploy a new model of real-time, 24/7 care for orthopedics,” said healthPrecision’s President and Co-Founder, Sonia Ben Yehuda. “Medical Brain’s proprietary AI technology will help OrthoCarolina providers to streamline patient engagement through high-precision automated clinical follow-up that efficiently identifies emerging health risks and care gaps while minimizing unnecessary provider and staff workload. Better resource utilization will lead to enhanced patient recovery and better outcomes."

About OrthoCarolina

Since 1922, OrthoCarolina has been a leading independent academic orthopedics practice in the Southeast. Our mission is to provide compassionate and comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including surgical and non-surgical treatments, diagnostic imaging, and rehabilitative therapy. With over 300 providers, we serve more than one million patients in the Carolinas each year. Our team specializes in various areas of orthopedic expertise, including foot and ankle, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine, hand, pediatric orthopedics, and physical medicine and rehabilitation, all to bring the better choice in orthopedic care to our patients every step of the way.

About healthPrecision

healthPrecision was founded by Dr. Eyal Ephrat, a renowned leader in the field of clinical decision support, and Sonia Ben Yehuda, a seasoned health care executive with extensive experience in bringing innovative technologies to market. healthPrecision is a health care technology company specializing in advanced AI-powered clinical decision support solutions. Our flagship product, the Medical Brain AI Platform, empowers providers and patients with real-time, high-precision care, 24/7, to improve outcomes at lower costs and streamline provider workflow for greater efficiency and satisfaction. We are dedicated to helping health systems, provider groups and ACOs succeed in the new era of value-based care by reducing care gaps, errors and delays for higher quality care. With our patient-centric approach and a team of clinicians and experts in AI, machine learning and data science, healthPrecision is at the forefront of the AI revolution in health care.