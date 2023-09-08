Skylar Clean Beauty Enters Haircare Sector with Introduction of Hair & Body Mist Line

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skylar, producer and pioneer of clean fragrances designed to help individuals feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their skin, proudly announces the expansion of its most popular scents into an exciting new category: Hair & Body Mists. Available now on skylar.com, September 19 on sephora.com, and October 13 in Sephora stores, Skylar enthusiasts can indulge in the captivating aromas of Vanilla Sky, Coconut Cove, and Peach Fields as convenient, lightweight hair and body mists. Light, on-the-go and hypoallergenic mists are designed to refresh hair and body throughout daily adventures, ensuring consumers can carry their beloved Skylar scent wherever life takes them.

"Skylar Hair & Body Mists are crafted to be an essential companion for those on the go, from a post-workout refresh to late afternoons at the office to long-haul travel. Effortlessly fitting into purses, gym bags, or carry-ons, our hypoallergenic mists are safe for sensitive skin, eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free. They're designed to keep our consumers fresh, invigorated and inspired, no matter where life takes them," says Sara Miranda, Skylar’s marketing vice president.

Skylar Hair & Body Mists can be spritzed on hair, skin, cotton, or polyester fabrics. For those looking to enhance their fragrance game, Skylar offers the unique option to layer multiple fragrances, creating a myriad of scent possibilities and delivering maximum aromatic impact.

For just $30, consumers can purchase an 80mL travel-friendly bottle, conscientiously made with 30% recycled materials. In line with Skylar's sustainability mission, every bottle and cap is 100% recyclable.

According to a May 2023 report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the global hair and body mist market is on a rapid rise. It's projected to surpass USD 19,018.32 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-2030. North America leads the charge with the fastest expected CAGR of 5.1% within the same period. Skylar is poised to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market with its new hair and body fragrance mists.

About Skylar

Skylar Clean Beauty is a trailblazing fragrance brand dedicated to creating clean, hypoallergenic, eco-friendly scents catering to a modern, conscientious and dynamic consumer. Founded in 2017, Skylar empowers individuals to feel beautiful, confident, and safe in their skin with a diverse range of fragrances crafted to inspire and uplift. Utilizing the finest ingredients and prioritizing sustainability, Skylar designs innovative formulations to be gentle on sensitive skin, free of harmful chemicals, vegan and cruelty-free. The packaging features a 100% recyclable bottle, cap and box unique in the fragrance industry. Expert perfumers thoughtfully craft each scent to evoke a unique sensory experience, encapsulating the essence of life’s most cherished moments and memories. With a commitment to giving back, Skylar actively supports non-profit organizations focused on women’s empowerment and environmental conservation. Through its exceptional products, dedication to customer satisfaction, and social responsibility, Skylar continues redefining the fragrance world, one scent at a time. For more information, please visit skylar.com.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit starcobrands.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, new product launches and product growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Therefore, readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. This cautionary statement entirely qualifies all forward-looking statements in this document.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitive nature of the industries in which we conduct our business, general business and economic conditions, our ability to acquire suitable businesses, our ability to successfully launch new products and seize market share, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our subsequent interim reports on Form 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www.starcobrands.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date hereof.