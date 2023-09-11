Miga and Sana Benefits Announce Partnership, Expanding Member Access to Comprehensive Heart Health Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miga, a virtual heart health clinic, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sana, a modern healthcare company offering value-driven benefits to small businesses. The partnership, which has launched in over 10 states, provides over 25,000 Sana Benefits members with access to Miga’s comprehensive heart health program for obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia. Most adults in the United States are diagnosed with at least one of these conditions, which contribute to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. Through this partnership, Sana Benefits members receive personalized plans and virtual clinical care to reduce their risk and improve their heart health.

“Our partnership with Sana is an exciting milestone in our journey to build the future of heart health,” said Jarrad Aguirre, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Miga. “The status quo is unacceptable, with millions of preventable heart attacks and strokes. Yet a new paradigm in care is possible through collaborations like this one. We are excited to bring our comprehensive heart health program to Sana Benefits members across the United States, in order to improve outcomes in obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia.”

Miga provides Sana Benefits members with access to comprehensive, guideline-based clinical services, delivered by a multidisciplinary care team that includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and registered dietitians. Each member completes a heart health evaluation, including labs, and receives a personalized plan that includes data monitoring, lifestyle interventions, and, when appropriate, medications. Members access their plans through the Miga app, which includes integrated scales and blood pressure monitors, in addition to a daily plan with the highest-yield actions for their heart health – like medication adherence and physical activity. Members continue to partner with their care team over time, as they improve their weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol – all risk factors that lead to cardiovascular disease.

“At Sana, we are on a mission to make healthcare more understandable, accessible, and affordable for everyone. That’s why we are so excited by our partnership with Miga, which allows us to expand access to low-cost, high-quality clinical services for heart health,” said Will Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Sana. “Since most cardiovascular disease is preventable, we see a significant opportunity to improve outcomes for thousands of Sana Benefits members through Miga’s comprehensive heart health program.”

In addition to Sana Benefits, Miga is available through Medicare in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Texas, representing over 10 million eligible patients. Miga will continue to expand its availability through employer-sponsored insurance, which is the largest source of health benefits in the United States, as well as Medicare Advantage.

Sana also continues to make strides as it improves health service and insurance offerings to the communities it serves. This includes providing access to Sana Care, a free, all-inclusive medical practice for members, and growing its network of $0 Care Partners like Miga, Bloom, and Maven.

About Miga

Miga is a heart health platform that includes virtual clinical care for obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia. Miga is building the future of heart health, with an initial focus on preventing the next million heart attacks and strokes. By combining excellence in patient engagement, clinical services, technology, and health outcomes, Miga is creating the new paradigm in care that we all need and deserve. To learn more, visit www.migahealth.com.

About Sana Benefits

Sana provides small businesses with dependable health plans at prices they can afford. Through $0 Care Partners, virtual in-house care through Sana Care, and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana makes it easy for employers to administer benefits and offers members simplified health plans and top-notch customer service. For more information, visit www.sanabenefits.com.