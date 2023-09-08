UnCruise Adventures Unlocks Extraordinary Small Ship Savings while Contributing to Maui's Rebuilding Efforts

Experience a true immersion into the local community, connection, and culture on a small ship of 36 guests from Kona to Molokai. Here are a few of the highlights. uncruise.com starting at $6800 per person.

Experience a true immersion into the local community, connection, and culture on a small ship of 36 guests from Kona to Molokai. Here are a few of the highlights. uncruise.com starting at $6800 per person.

JUNEAU, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneers in small ship adventure cruising, UnCruise Adventures, unveil their latest 'Aloha Days’ Hawaii deals, where every booking is a step towards supporting Maui recovery. For every new booking made during 'Aloha Days’ from September 7th to September 28th, a portion of each deposit will directly contribute to Maui Strong, an initiative to rebuild and rejuvenate Maui and Lahaina town.

UnCruise Adventures itineraries are deeply woven with the communities and lands they touch. This is especially true for Hawaiian adventures. The real essence of Hawaii lies not just in its breathtaking landscapes but in its people, traditions, and the stories they share. With the recent events affecting Maui and Lahaina town, this is a reminder of the profound interconnectedness of our adventures with the wellbeing of these communities and the importance of supporting them.

“Aloha Days' is not just about offering unbeatable seasonal offers to our guests. It’s about embodying the true spirit of Aloha. By supporting a return to travel we can also contribute to the recovery and discovery of the very essence that makes Hawaii so special,” commented UnCruise Adventures, Owner and Captain Dan Blanchard. “Come, join us, and let's make a difference together. This itinerary comes from my heart and each time I visit I’m reminded of why I created this adventure.”

Aloha Days Savings (Valid: Sept 7th - Sept 28th, 2023):

Waived Single Supplement : Solo adventurers come aboard. No single supplement on select dates for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings.

: Solo adventurers come aboard. No single supplement on select dates for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings. Group Incentive : For every group of 12 paid guests, one sails free. Combine with other savings for even more benefits. Some restrictions apply. Valid for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings.

: For every group of 12 paid guests, one sails free. Combine with other savings for even more benefits. Some restrictions apply. Valid for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings. Unbeatable Cabin Savings : Get $1,500 off per couple or $750 off per person. Stack this offer with other select savings. Some restrictions apply. Valid for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings.

: Get $1,500 off per couple or $750 off per person. Stack this offer with other select savings. Some restrictions apply. Valid for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings. Double Kids in Nature Savings: Receive $1,000 off per child, with two paying adults. Normally $500 per child. Can be combined with selected offers. Some restrictions apply. Valid for all Hawaii 2023 sailings and early 2024 sailings.

These seasonal offers apply to the 7-night Hawaiian Seascapes Adventure that explores from Kona to Molokai or reverse, Molokai to Kona. The 2023-2024 season runs Nov 18th, 2023, to May 4th, 2024. This includes Hawaii's breathtaking landscapes, volcanic wonders, and rich culture. Guests embark on multi-activity adventures daily, from hiking volcanoes to swimming with manta rays. The all-inclusive week-long itinerary embarks on the Safari Explorer, a 36-passenger vessel built for adventure. Enjoy fresh cuisine, no extra onboard costs, no lines, no crowds, and plenty of adventure.

Don't miss out on these deals. Secure your booking by visiting uncruise.com, contacting our Adventure Specialists at sales@uncruise.com, 888-862-8881 or contacting your trusted travel advisor to secure your cabin.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures’ is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico’s Sea of Cortés, Northern Baja California, Prince William Sound, Aleutian Islands, Coastal Washington, & Galápagos. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic, multiple times and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World’s Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council.