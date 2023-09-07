Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Donates $50,000 to Feeding America to Commemorate September as “Hunger Action Month”

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation today announced that it has made another $50,000 donation to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, to assist with Feeding America’s promotion of “Hunger Action Month,” which began Friday, September 1. The contribution is part of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s, ongoing four-year $2 million partnership with Feeding America.

As part of the partnership, during the month of September, Nexstar’s 200 owned and partner broadcast stations and its cable news network, NewsNation, will donate airtime worth more than $600,000 to air a variety of public service announcements on behalf of Feeding America. In addition, with one or more partner food banks in all of Nexstar’s 116 television markets, Nexstar employees are being encouraged to volunteer their time and effort to assist Feeding America in fulfilling its mission.

Currently, 34 million people across the United States face hunger, including nine million children—that’s 1 in 10 individuals and 1 in 8 children. The ongoing impact of the pandemic, inflation, rising food costs, and supply chain difficulties have caused food insecurity rates to remain at extremely high levels—during 2022, 49 million people across the U.S. turned to the charitable food sector for help and the Feeding America network of food banks distributed more than five billion meals. For more than 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs throughout the country.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to keep the issues of hunger and food insecurity in the United States front and center, especially when millions continue going hungry daily and the need is so great,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The work done by Feeding America and its local partner food pantries and food banks is essential to helping those in need. We are proud of our partnership with Feeding America and pleased to be using our powerful national and local broadcast and digital platforms to raise awareness about these issues.”

The Nexstar Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.