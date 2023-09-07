Mall of America® Partners with Axis Communications to Enhance Safety and Visitor Experience with Modern Surveillance and Security Upgrades

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mall of America® (MOA) and Axis Communications today announced new upgrades to the comprehensive surveillance and security system deployed by the retail giant and popular tourist destination. These upgrades include intelligent Axis cameras intended to augment the safety personnel who help maintain a safe, carefree environment for the mall’s many visitors and staff members.

Since opening its doors in 1992, MOA has been touted as one of the top tourist destinations in the world, welcoming a staggering 32 million visitors per year. In addition to the more than 50 restaurants and over 500 stores under its roof, the mall contains dozens of exciting attractions including arcades, a miniature golf course, Minnesota’s largest aquarium, and America’s largest indoor theme park. All of this activity requires an extensive surveillance and security operation, and MOA was able to build upon its strong relationship with Axis Communications to develop a plan to update the mall’s legacy camera system with newer, more intelligent solutions. Integration partner, Collins Electrical Construction Co., worked with MOA to integrate the cameras into their Genetec video management system to create a robust solution that meets the challenges of the mall’s many unique environments.

“Bringing our comprehensive surveillance and security system into modern times with the addition of Axis cameras has only made our operations stronger and more efficient,” said Will Bernhjelm, Vice President of Security for Mall of America. “There are so many different environments within Mall of America, and the new cameras provide us with the advanced features and flexibility we need to meet each area’s unique surveillance challenges.”

As part of the new technology deployment, MOA’s highly trained team of security officers are now equipped with Axis body worn cameras designed to capture their surroundings for suspicious activity as they traverse the mall’s 5.6 million square feet alongside K-9 units. They are further assisted by an array of surveillance cameras – including the AXIS Q63 PTZ Camera Series, AXIS M50 PTZ Camera Series, and AXIS P37 and P47 Panoramic Camera Series – that have been strategically placed to monitor the mall’s sprawling parking areas, public spaces, and entrances. Through those cameras, behavioral analysts observe large mall crowds for concerning activity, and the officers from the Bloomington Police Department assigned to the mall respond to incidents as needed. Together, these measures create a truly unified and seamlessly integrated security system, allowing visitors to place their focus on the fun attractions the mall has to offer.

“We are proud of the role Axis has played in helping Mall of America enhance its safety, security, and overall customer experience,” said Karl Radke, Midwest Business Area Director at Axis. “Surveillance devices are becoming more advanced with each passing year, putting valuable new resources in the hands of security teams. When it comes to securing large, high-volume locations like MOA, those advanced systems aren’t just nice to have—they play an essential role in keeping visitors protected. We look forward to continuing our work with MOA to advance crucial mall operations with intelligent surveillance technologies.”

MOA is also home to Axis’ Greater Minneapolis Area Axis Experience Center (AEC) via The Offices @ MOA, where the mall continues to explore new avenues that will further improve security throughout the massive property – from incorporating Axis analytics like loitering detection, object classification, and people counting, to deploying devices like Axis horn speakers, thermal cameras, and radar detectors.

Read the full customer story for more details: https://www.axis.com/en-us/customer-story/mall-of-america-retail

