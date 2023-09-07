Fubo Selects Digital Harmonic’s NextGen Media Solution, KeyFrame, as their Advanced Video Pre-Encode Filter to Enhance Their Video Quality While Enabling Significant Bitrate Reduction

ELLICOTT CITY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Harmonic, LLC, with its NextGen video enhancement software solution, KeyFrame, is thrilled to announce its recent collaboration with Fubo, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform. This partnership aims to enhance video quality and reduce both bitrate and buffering, contributing to an improved streaming experience for Fubo subscribers. Leveraging KeyFrame is also expected to reduce costs for Fubo.

Fubo, known for its extensive sports coverage and live streaming offerings, has recognized the unparalleled advantages of the KeyFrame solution.

“Fubo is tremendously excited about this strategic partnership and the transformative impact we expect it to have on our streaming experience,” said Mike Berkley, Chief Product Officer at Fubo. “Together, we aim to set new standards for video quality, bitrate optimization, and cost-efficiency, reinforcing Fubo’s position as leaders in live TV streaming.”

By leveraging this advanced video enhancement software, Fubo can now elevate the quality of its video streams while simultaneously reducing the required bitrate. This groundbreaking technology not only ensures visually stunning content but also significantly lowers streaming costs, creating a win-win situation for Fubo.

“With Fubo adopting KeyFrame across hundreds of channels, we are poised to revolutionize the live TV streaming industry by empowering platforms to deliver superior video quality while optimizing bandwidth consumption,” said Scott Haiges, CEO of Digital Harmonic.

For further information on KeyFrame’s video enhancement software solutions or to request a demo, please visit www.dhkeyframe.com.

About Digital Harmonic:

Digital Harmonic’s sole focus is to deliver ground-breaking solutions to market. Through investments in core technologies and ownership of our patent portfolio, Digital Harmonic incubates, develops and launches industry changing solutions. For additional information, please visit www.DigitalHarmonic.com.

KeyFrame is the ultimate supercharger that empowers NextGen media encoding. KeyFrame (DHKeyframe.com) is a cross-platform software library that easily integrates into any video workflow to dramatically increase video stream quality while significantly reducing bandwidth, improving and enhancing the capabilities of AI encoder optimization with less compute overhead. This solution operates on the server side pre-encode or on the client-side for up-sampling. Our flexible bump-in-the wire solution allows for bandwidth reduction and video quality improvement.

About Fubo:

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.