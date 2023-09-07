Kubota Vision Announces Collaborative Research Agreement with China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kubota Vision Inc. (“Kubota Vision” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty ophthalmology company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), announced today the execution of a collaborative research agreement between Kubota Vision and China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology, for a study using Kubota Glass in Taiwan, led by Dr. Ying-Shan Chen. The prospective study will evaluate the effectiveness of Kubota Glass technology in myopic children as compared with a 0.01% low-dose atropine control group, including an arm which will evaluate the potential for a synergistic effect with combination therapy.

Dr. Chen is a globally renowned leader in myopia research and treatment, serving as the chief of Ophthalmology at China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital. Dr. Chen stated, “Progressive myopia poses a heavy burden to individuals and society as a whole. I am always seeking new and effective ways to treat progressive myopic patients, so I am excited to work with Kubota Vision to evaluate Kubota Glass technology.”

Ryo Kubota, MD, PhD, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kubota Vision Inc., stated, “As recent studies have shown limited effectiveness in some patient populations with 0.01% atropine monotherapy1,2, the use of combination treatments for slowing the progression of myopia has been suggested as a next step for evaluating optical strategies such specialized glasses3. We are excited to explore this important area with Dr. Chen, who is one of the foremost experts in myopia treatment, as we continue to work toward our goal of revolutionizing myopia therapy around the world.”

Zadnik K, Schulman E, Flitcroft I, et al. Efficacy and Safety of 0.01% and 0.02% Atropine for the Treatment of Pediatric Myopia Progression Over 3 Years: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2023 Jun 1:e232097. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10236322/ Repka MX, Weise KK, Chandler DL, et al. Low-Dose 0.01% Atropine Eye Drops vs Placebo for Myopia Control: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Ophthalmol. Published online July 13, 2023. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2807117 https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/low-dose-atropine-eyedrops-no-better-placebo-slowing-myopia-progression#

About Kubota Glass™ Technology

Kubota Glass technology works to aid vision in myopia by projecting specially focused images generated using micro-LEDS in the peripheral visual field. The Company has been conducting and publishing research evaluating the device for the management of myopia. Kubota Glasses technology leverages nanotechnology in its electronic glasses-based illumination device and seeks to help manage myopia by providing specially focused illumination while maintaining high-quality central vision.

About Kubota Vision Inc.

Kubota Vision Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596), committed to translating innovation into a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision for millions of people worldwide. Kubota Pharmaceutical group’s pipeline includes a wearable device for myopia control using Kubota Glass technology and a handheld OCT device for the monitoring of neovascular retinal diseases, to be used directly by patients. https://www.kubotavision.com/; https://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/

