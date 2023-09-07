Global Entertainment Enterprise Falcon’s Beyond and Hong Kong-Based Cultural Commerce Giant K11 Group Plan to Launch New Entertainment Franchises and Attractions Across China

ORLANDO, Fla. & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falcon’s Beyond (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a diversified global entertainment, consumer experience, and technology enterprise that accelerates intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences, has announced its debut project as part of its joint venture with Raging Power Limited, an arm of K11 Group, the Hong Kong-based cultural commerce giant. Through their joint venture, these two trailblazers in entertainment and retail, respectively, are expected to collaborate to develop and launch new entertainment franchises and location-based entertainment (LBE) attractions across China.

The new global alliance comes ahead of Falcon’s planning to become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq, strengthens its position in the world’s second largest economic market, and accelerates the Orlando-based company’s global expansion. The joint venture simultaneously solidifies K11 Group's position as one of the world’s foremost purveyors of retail entertainment experiences and provides them with co-ownership of attractive IP to launch through LBEs and beyond, including entertainment and consumer products, across China.

“As a global giant who shares our mission to develop state-of-the-art, game-changing consumer entertainment experiences, K11 Group is an ideal partner for Falcon’s as we continue our international growth, particularly across Asia, by expanding popular franchises across the world,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond. “Firmly established in the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean, we now have our sights set on China, the world’s second largest consumer market, as we continue to grow our company and bring innovative consumer experiences to people around the world.”

Falcon’s alliance with K11 Group bolsters its strong track record in China and advances its investment in a global expansion through a larger presence in Asia, where it recently opened a flagship office in the Philippines. Over the past two decades, Falcon’s has developed a variety of consumer entertainment attractions, incorporating some of the world’s most iconic brands, for clients in Asia. Through its K11 Group joint venture, the Company is -- for the first time -- creating immersive experiences built around new, proprietary IP it has developed.

The first new attraction experience being developed by Falcon’s under the joint venture is the underwater adventure themed Vquarium™. Providing a science fiction-like experience that is rooted entirely in the natural world, Vquarium will be a story-driven interactive adventure that explores oceans and waterways around the globe in a wonder-filled narrative that offers intimate and empowering encounters with virtual sea life to entertain, educate, and inspire. Vquarium will be introduced through an interactive attraction that allows visitors to simulate going on an immersive undersea voyage. A multi-room, multi-level experience, the attraction will also provide creative food and beverage offerings, along with retail components.

The first Vquarium immersive LBE is expected to launch in 2025 at K11 Group’s heralded 11 SKIES retailtainment destination. This is the first collaboration between Falcon’s and K11 Group, following Falcon’s nearly two decades of work in China. 11 SKIES is anticipated to be the largest retailtainment landmark in Hong Kong, with a total gross floor area of 3.8M ft2 (353K m2), 800 shops including 120 dining concepts, the largest indoor entertainment hub featuring 8 world class attractions, and 3 office towers providing professional services including wealth management and medical services. Located between Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge connecting to the Greater Bay Area, the HK$20-billion project is expected to entice Hong Kong residents, visitors from across the rest of China and travelers passing through the airport.

Following its debut at 11 SKIES, Vquarium is planned to expand to nearly a dozen additional locations across China in the coming years. Falcon’s also expects to launch Vquarium in other high-profile markets outside of Asia.

Under the joint venture, Falcon’s plans to expand the Vquarium experience beyond LBEs, across all forms of entertainment, including media content, video games, and consumer products. This IP expansion model is core to the company’s mission and purpose, to accelerate franchise activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences. The growth of the Vquarium franchise follows Falcon’s acceleration of its first global franchise, Katmandu™, which originated at Katmandu Park in Mallorca. Now, the company has opened a second park – Katmandu Park | Punta Cana – in the Dominican Republic, and expanded the IP to consumer products and gaming, and is developing an animated series.

Last year, Falcon’s Beyond announced plans to become a publicly listed company through a definitive merger agreement with FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FZT), a special purpose acquisition company founded by Doug Jacob and headed by Sandy Beall (“FAST II”). Upon the closing of the transaction, the new combined company will be named “Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FBYD.” More information about the transaction can be found in the Investor Relations section of Falcon’s website.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Falcon’s Beyond is a diversified global entertainment, consumer experience, and technology enterprise that is reimagining how we play, travel, shop, dine, relax and are entertained. Situated at the intersection of technology and entertainment, Falcon’s accelerates intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units: Falcon’s Creative Group, Falcon’s Beyond Destinations, and Falcon’s Beyond Brands. Falcon’s Creative Group is one of the world’s leading master planners having planned more than $100 billion worth of award-winning experiences. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates resort hotels, theme parks, retail, dining, and entertainment venues, including Falcon’s Resort by Meliá in Punta Cana and its award-winning Katmandu theme parks. Falcon’s Beyond Brands develops and deploys both proprietary and partner IP across multiple platforms through animated and live-action media content, gaming, music, and retail consumer products. The company is headquartered in Orlando, FL, USA. Learn more at falconsbeyond.com.

About K11 Group

K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines culture and commerce through all of its projects, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life with a growing portfolio of brands spanning sectors in Greater China and around the world.

A destination 10 years in the making, the flagship K11 MUSEA is K11 Group's most ambitious "cultural-retail" development and reinvigorates Hong Kong's waterfront with Cheng's vision to create a "Silicon Valley of Culture", to encourage a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation.

11 SKIES is an upcoming mega project that will create a new landmark in Hong Kong's Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE) industries, as well as in wealth management and wellness services. Set to be the most comprehensive retail and business hub in the Greater Bay Area, 11 SKIES redefines the traveller and consumer experience across a 3.8 million sq ft gross floor area in SKYCITY, strategically located near Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

In addition to its K11 Art Malls, K11 Group operates K11 ATELIER as a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce, alongside K11 ARTUS's luxury residences for worldly travellers, and K11 Select, which is a "cultural sandbox" for the modern generation, and marked K11 Group's entry into the asset-light management market. To cultivate cultural richness through its operational goals, the group also proudly runs the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation to incubate Chinese artists and curators, and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation to preserve traditional Chinese crafts and bring them into the future. The group also manages and drives K11 KULTURE ACADEMY as an open education platform and K11 Future Taskforce, a consulting and market research institution.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. Through K11 Group, Cheng's aim is to enrich the daily lives of next-generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop. K11 is expected to attain a footprint of 39 projects with a total GFA of 2,906,000 sq m in eleven major cities across Greater China.

