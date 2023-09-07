CleanSky Energy Partners with FilterEasy to Launch Innovative Breathe Easy 24 Plan for Homeowners

When you switch to CleanSky Energy, you can Breathe Easy with a 100% Texas Wind energy plan that includes custom air filters from FilterEasy - delivered! (Graphic: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CleanSky Energy, a leading provider of 100% renewable energy solutions, announces the launch of Breathe Easy 24, an energy plan designed to offer homeowners an all-in-one solution for clean energy and enhanced indoor air quality.

Customers who sign up for Breathe Easy 24 with CleanSky Energy will be supporting clean energy generation in Texas, powering their homes with 100% renewable energy and reducing their carbon footprint. As an added perk, they’ll receive up to three FilterEasy Magic Filters™ delivered direct to their doors every three months throughout the duration of their contract.

"We are excited to make it easier for busy Texans to make a positive impact with affordable, 100% renewable energy and to help them check ‘replace air filters’ off their never-ending to-do lists," says Ashley Frankart, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at CleanSky Energy. “As a busy mom, I’m always looking for simple ways to keep my family healthy and my household running smoothly. I turn to brands that make it convenient and affordable to choose sustainable options - which is what we strove to provide our customers.”

Indoor air quality is a critical factor in creating a healthy and comfortable home. FilterEasy's Magic Filters™ are designed to capture and remove dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores so that homeowners and their families can breathe easy, 24/7. Regularly changing air filters improves HVAC efficiency, which can result in energy savings, while dirty air filters are a leading preventable cause of expensive HVAC repairs.

To learn more about CleanSky Energy's Breathe Easy 24 plan, please visit plans.cleanskyenergy.com/

About CleanSky Energy

CleanSky Energy is a leading renewable retail energy provider. Committed to delivering 100% renewable energy solutions, CleanSky Energy empowers customers to reduce their carbon footprint and make a positive impact on the environment. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, CleanSky Energy continues to pave the way for renewable energy and a more sustainable future.

About FilterEasy

FilterEasy is a premier air filter subscription service that provides foldable, noiseless air filters that are easy to install. FilterEasy is on a mission to help people remember to change their air filters, and minimize the packaging and waste associated with traditional air filters.

For more information, visit filtereasy.com/air-filters.