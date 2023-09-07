Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. and Truckers Health Network Enter Into a Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Cardiovascular Health Initiatives in the Trucking Industry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced a strategic collaboration with Truckers Health Network, an organization providing health and wellness options to truckers and trucking companies. Truckers are disproportionately affected by heart disease and this partnership marks a significant commitment by both organizations to address the urgent need for heart disease prevention and control among trucking professionals.

By combining Cardio Diagnostics’ cutting-edge cardiovascular diagnostic offerings, remotely deployable on the road, at offices, and in warehouses, with Truckers Health Network’s customized corporate wellness programming, the collaboration aims to exponentially expand the number of trucking professionals and trucking company staff with access to these crucial resources.

According to the American Heart Journal Plus, the trucking industry, characterized by demanding work conditions and lifestyle challenges, has seen an alarming rise in cardiovascular disease prevalence. Recognizing the severity of this crisis, Cardio Diagnostics and Truckers Health Network have pledged to dramatically improve accessibility to heart health solutions for truckers, their families, and their employers.

This new jointly-developed offer includes a one-stop-shop for trucking companies tackling heart disease in their employees to deploy cutting-edge clinical tests followed by enhanced employee wellness resources to manage heart disease. Trucking companies that sign up can expect to increase the number of employees who participate remotely via telemedicine or through regular onsite heart disease fairs that bring the tests and education to the employees via mobile clinics and clinicians.

With Cardio’s Employer Risk Intelligence platform, employers that offer Cardio’s tests gain valuable and actionable insights on cardiovascular disease risk across their employee population in a HIPAA-compliant manner to better determine resources they may need to provide to their employees at risk for or have heart disease.

Cardio Diagnostics will participate in Truckers Health Network’s seminal 2023 TruckersCon event, taking place in November 2023 in Mesa, Arizona, to drive momentum within the broader industry for addressing health in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industries overall. Brian Hazelgren, Chairman of Truckers Health Network, said, “This partnership with Cardio Diagnostics signals a transformational leap toward fostering a new era of cardiovascular wellness for the trucking community. Together, we are dedicated to developing customized solutions for the trucking industry to substantially reduce heart disease rates, creating a win-win for trucking companies and their employees.”

Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., Cardio Diagnostics’ CEO and Co-Founder, remarked, "The intersection of advanced cardiovascular technology and the critical infrastructure of our nation's trucking industry presents an unprecedented opportunity for transformative impact. At Cardio Diagnostics, in partnership with Truckers Health Network, we're strategically positioning ourselves to address the nuanced challenges trucking professionals face. It's not merely about deploying state-of-the-art diagnostics; it's about architecting a holistic and sustainable framework for health rooted in data-driven insights and rigorous analytical approaches. Our ambition transcends diagnostics—we envision a paradigm where prevention is integrated seamlessly into the fabric of the trucking industry's operational model."

This strategic alignment between Cardio Diagnostics and Truckers Health Network is poised to redefine the paradigm for heart health among truckers and transportation staff. By joining forces, the partners aim to leave a lasting impact by improving outcomes for trucking professionals and shaping the future landscape of cardiovascular wellness nationwide.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

About Truckers Health Network

Truckers Health Network (THN) is on a mission to support the health and well-being of truck drivers across America. With a focus on providing compassionate, judgment-free support, THN aims to break down the barriers truckers face to maintaining their physical and mental health on the road. The company aims to provide innovative solutions for HR, benefits, and risk leaders through healthcare, benefits, and wellness solutions. Learn more about THN on their website.