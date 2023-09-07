Affirm Partners With Booking.com to Offer Travelers Increased Flexible Payment Options

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with Booking.com, one of the world's leading online travel platforms, to offer flexible payment options for travel bookings.

Through this partnership, Affirm is available at checkout across several Booking Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BKNG) travel brands, expanding on existing partnerships with KAYAK, Agoda, and Priceline. Booking Holdings is a leading global provider of online travel and related services.

When selecting Affirm at checkout, Booking.com customers will have the option to select a personalized payment plan that works best for their budget, paying over time in either monthly or bi-weekly payments. With Affirm, travelers can book now and pay over time with the peace of mind that they will never pay more than they agree to at checkout.

“Our business shows that consumers are increasingly booking travel with more flexible payment options, as Affirm’s travel and ticketing purchase volume grew nearly 50% year-over-year during the quarter ending June 30,” said Wayne Pommen, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Expanding our relationship with Booking Holdings enables us to provide Booking.com customers with increased access to responsible credit, given Affirm only approves purchases we believe can and will be repaid.”

Offering Affirm at checkout can help merchants increase sales, average order values, and conversion, while reaching new customers. Booking.com joins Affirm’s network of more than 254,000 merchants including American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, CheapOair, and Vacasa. Learn more about how Affirm's payment solutions can help drive growth here.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.

