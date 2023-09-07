LiveRamp and Epsilon Partner to Protect Publishers and Brands from Impact of Third-Party Cookie Deprecation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) announced today a partnership with global advertising and marketing technology company Epsilon that enhances user privacy while enabling publishers to boost revenue, and brands to leverage addressable inventory.

LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) enables publishers to connect first-party user data with LiveRamp’s consistent identity framework, to allow advertising on authenticated inventory in a privacy-forward manner. ATS enables addressable inventory without third-party cookies or mobile identifiers, enabling marketing to real people across Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and other browsers on LiveRamp’s pseudonymous identifier, RampID.

PubLink is powered by Epsilon’s identity solution, CORE ID, and uses a publisher’s hashed authentication data to create a privacy-safe identifier that represents a site visitor and can be utilized downstream by advertisers for messaging specific consumers. Now, ATS publishers can enable PubLink within ATS and transact on Epsilon’s CORE ID interoperably with RampID to make their authenticated inventory available to additional advertisers and demand-side platforms. Brands using LiveRamp can continue activating on Epsilon Digital using RampID to access authenticated inventory programmatically.

Enabling PubLink within ATS lets publishers recognize more authenticated consumers without cookies, unlocking additional revenue-generating inventory and delivering a more personalized ad experience. Most uniquely, leveraging PubLink and RampID within ATS allows publishers to connect to advertiser demand from Epsilon Digital, which services both Epsilon’s global brand clients and those of its parent company, Publicis Groupe.

Additional benefits for publishers adopting both PubLink and ATS include:

Easy, free implementation: The interoperability of PubLink and ATS ensures publishers that already have ATS enabled can implement PubLink without needing any additional configuration, resources, or fees.

The interoperability of PubLink and ATS ensures publishers that already have ATS enabled can implement PubLink without needing any additional configuration, resources, or fees. Preparation for the future: In anticipation of third-party cookies and other signals, publishers can plan and build their advertising strategies sustainably.

In anticipation of third-party cookies and other signals, publishers can plan and build their advertising strategies sustainably. Privacy compliance: Privacy-by-design is at the heart of both LiveRamp’s and Epsilon’s solutions, with attention to both local and regional privacy laws around the world.

Chad Peplinski, Chief Media Officer at Epsilon, said: “We believe in solutions that benefit everyone across the open web, with privacy being of utmost importance. Our collaboration propels the industry forward, and our work with LiveRamp will offer immediate benefits to publishers, advertisers, and site visitors alike. By prioritizing privacy at every step, our partnership allows publishers to access our industry-leading solutions and realize their monetization advantages without requiring any additional technological or financial investment, ensuring that user data is secure and protected.”

Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability at LiveRamp, said: “Facing a complex macroeconomic climate and big-picture shifts like signal deprecation, publishers must be dynamic and prioritize sustainable, forward-looking strategies. Publishers can leverage authenticated identity to better monetize their inventory, and LiveRamp’s partnership with Epsilon connects their authenticated inventory with even more advertiser demand. I’m thrilled to continue our commitment to interoperability by now supporting Epsilon’s PubLink with ATS in addition to The Trade Desk’s UID 2.0 / EUID and Google Display & Video 360’s PAIR via an add-on module.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we’ve built the industry’s most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com.