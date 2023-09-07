Catalyze Announces Solar and Storage Development Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyze, a clean energy transition company that finances, builds, owns, and operates solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging systems for commercial and industrial customers, today announced an agreement with Plains All American (Plains) to construct a 6.6 MW DC solar facility and 5 MWh energy storage system at Plains’ Patoka Terminal in Vernon, Illinois.

The project will support Illinois' efforts to increase statewide usage of renewable energy by 2040, and the project’s financing was partially supported by the Illinois Shines Program, which incentivizes the use of on-site solar for local businesses.

"We’re very excited by this opportunity to facilitate Plains’ continued efforts to deliver critical energy resources while lowering the carbon footprint of its operations through the use of solar and storage systems," said Catalyze Chief Commercial Officer Terrill Laughton. "These facilities will generate clean and economical energy for their local terminal operations.”

Under the agreement, Catalyze will build, own, and operate the solar-to-electrical conversion systems on 60 acres of leased land at the Plains Patoka Terminal, and Plains will purchase the clean energy generated to power operations at the facility under the 25-year agreement.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a national Energy Transition Partner that develops, finances, owns, and operates integrated renewable assets, and combines its proprietary technology, financial strength, and battery and electric vehicle savvy to deliver standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyzeⓇ, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrapⓇ, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels. To learn more, visit www.catalyze.com.