Arajet Announces Special Fare Offer in Partnership with Boeing to Commemorate its First Year of Operations

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arajet, the leading low-price airline of the Caribbean, is commemorating its first year of operations on September 15th with the launch of an anniversary campaign in partnership with Boeing that will allow passengers to purchase tickets at a special offer of only $ 7.37 per segment (taxes or fees not included).

This special limited-time offer will be available for flights to Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Saint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, Jamaica, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic by segment. For travel to Brazil, prices will start at US$73.70 each way.

On September 15 Arajet will celebrate this milestone at its Dominican Republican headquarters with music, gifts and special surprises for attendees. Details of the event will be disclosed in the following days.

Over the course of Arajet’s first year of operations, the Dominican airline offered customers the opportunity to fly to 22 destinations in 15 countries, with more than 150 combinations of connections from all its destinations. New routes are to follow soon from Santo Domingo to Sao Paulo, Toronto, Santiago de Chile, Montreal, and Buenos Aires, along with another route from Santiago de los Caballeros to Bogotá that will also connect with Arajet’s other routes.

This first-year anniversary offer will be available from September 7 to September 30, and is valid for flights from October 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, with the exception of dates from December 14, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first low-price airline in the Caribbean region and began operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet operates a new fleet of Boeing 737MAX-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to various destinations in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean region. For more information, visit www.arajet.com.