NuvoAir and Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc. Partner to Transform the Care Experience for Members Living with COPD

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuvoAir, a value based, integrated specialty care provider and Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., a health plan and affiliate of Marshfield Clinic Health System, are excited to announce a partnership focused on transforming the care experience for members diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Together they have launched a groundbreaking clinical research study, PROMISE: Pragmatic Assessment of the NuvoAir Clinical Service in the Management of Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, to measure the impact of NuvoAir’s virtual care model on reducing exacerbations, ER visits, hospitalizations, readmissions and overall costs of care for these patients.

COPD is a chronic respiratory disease that affects approximately 25 million people in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million emergency room visits and 725,000 hospitalizations, costing the nation over $50 billion annually. The PROMISE study aims to provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of NuvoAir’s virtual care model in impacting outcomes and reducing total cost of care vs current standard care. This 12-month decentralized study, with up to 1,500 people with COPD (500 receiving the intervention), is one of the largest studies in the U.S. to evaluate the value of a virtual care model.

“We are excited to collaborate with NuvoAir to learn more about the advantages of a virtual care model in improving the lives of our members living with COPD. NuvoAir's clinical care model, combining monitoring technology and access to a multidisciplinary team, will allow our members to have additional access to quality services and specialists to improve their long-term outcomes and decrease their healthcare expenses,” said Heather Kurtz, Director of Population Health, Security Health Plan.

Security Health Plan has introduced the new care model to its eligible members, leveraging its steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being of members in the communities it serves.

“The partnership between Security Health Plan and NuvoAir showcases our shared dedication to driving advancements in healthcare. COPD presents multifaceted challenges to members and the healthcare system. This collaboration, beginning with the PROMISE study, has the potential to revolutionize proactive and continuous care for members living with this condition," commented Dr. Eric Harker, MPH, MD, Chief Medical Officer at NuvoAir.

Further details regarding the PROMISE study are available on clinicaltrials.gov. Additional clinical studies supporting NuvoAir can be found at www.nuvoair.com/evidence.

About NuvoAir

NuvoAir is a value-based specialty care provider that improves outcomes and lowers healthcare costs for people living with cardiopulmonary conditions like COPD, congestive heart failure (CHF), and asthma. NuvoAir’s integrated virtual-first care model combines best-in-class remote monitoring technology, a multidisciplinary virtual clinic, and personalized clinical and behavioral programs to continuously and proactively treat, triage, and manage complex heart and lung conditions. NuvoAir works with health plans, accountable care organizations, and risk-bearing entities and is currently offering care across 15 states. For more information, visit www.nuvoair.com.

About Security Health Plan

Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., part of the Marshfield Clinic Health System, is helping its 230,000 members in Wisconsin and beyond reach their best health. Security is a not-for-profit health plan serving Wisconsin since 1971 and is the fourth largest regional health plan in Wisconsin based on revenue and fifth largest in enrollment. Security Health Plan offers health insurance coverage for employees of large and small businesses, individuals and families. In addition, Security Administrative Services, LLC, a service of Security Health Plan, is a full service medical third-party administrator licensed in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.