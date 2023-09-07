MedAxiom, Wharton Online Expand Partnership to Shape Future Cardiovascular Business Leaders

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community’s premier destination for organizational performance solutions, has expanded its partnership with Wharton Online to develop a first-of its-kind business and management program designed specifically for cardiovascular fellows and early careerists. The program delivers world-class education from top business leaders to close the knowledge gap and empower the next generation of cardiovascular professionals.

The Business Essentials for Cardiovascular Fellows Program focuses on the non-clinical competencies of healthcare operations, economics, change leadership and people management and arms future cardiovascular leaders with the tools and techniques needed to transform care.

“Today’s healthcare environment requires a strong understanding of non-clinical competencies and business acumen, topics that are not currently part of training program curriculum. We are excited to expand our partnership with Wharton Online to deliver a groundbreaking business and management program designed specifically for cardiovascular fellows and early career professionals,” said MedAxiom president and CEO Jerry Blackwell, MD, MBA, FACC, a lead faculty member for the program. “MedAxiom is committed to building cardiovascular leaders of the future.”

The self-paced online program offers lecture videos, quizzes and activities designed specifically for fellows to jumpstart their careers as future business leaders.

MedAxiom and Wharton Online also developed Cardiovascular Business and Management Essentials, a novel blended asynchronous and synchronous program designed for mid-career cardiovascular professionals. Through two cohorts of the program, more than 100 students have received market-separating tools and education and created a lifetime network.

Learn more at MedAxiom.com/WhartonFellows.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For more information, visit medaxiom.com.

About the Wharton School and Wharton Online

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 104,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

The Wharton School’s digital learning platform Wharton Online makes high-quality business education available to learners anytime and anywhere, in the form of online certificates and specializations across a variety of business and management topics, with the goal of helping learners advance their careers. With 280,000 certificate-earning learners and more than three million total learners who have accessed courses, Wharton Online boasts an impressive network of business leaders around the globe.