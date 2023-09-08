Founder Rachel Roff Stepping Down as CEO of Urban Skin Rx

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Skin Rx® (“USRx”) announced that Rachel Roff has stepped down as its Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31st. To lead the next chapter of the brand’s growth and continue its unwavering commitment to providing inclusive, clinical skincare solutions, the Board appointed Victoria Payne, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, as the new CEO.

“18 years ago I set out with the mission to make the skin care industry more inclusive of the needs of consumers with melanin rich skin. Although major disparities in the industry still exist, I am beyond proud of the work that the USRx team and I have accomplished,” said Roff. “We have launched over 50 custom formulas while reaching over one million customers directly through our website and on Amazon, and we have been stocked at over 13,000 retail doors. I am personally proud of the Aesthetician Scholarship Program for BIPOC individuals, which to date has had four graduates. But now it is time for the brand’s new chapter and my new chapter. I have decided to pass the role of CEO to Victoria Payne, who I feel confident will continue my passion for allyship, inclusion and equity. I truly look forward to cheering her on from the sidelines. In this new season I will prioritize my happiness, my family and my heart for entrepreneurship. I plan to allow more time for mentorship of women and minority owned businesses. I am forever grateful to our beloved customers and the amazing USRx team, without whom none of these accomplishments would have been possible.”

Rachel, a licensed aesthetician, launched USRx out of the Medspa she started in 2006 in Charlotte, NC and has grown it from a startup into a multi-million dollar skincare brand sold online and at leading retailers across the U.S., including Target, Ulta, Walmart, and CVS. Under Rachel’s leadership and eye for innovation, the brand has been recognized by top consumer and business media and has received numerous industry awards. Its top selling Even Tone Cleansing Bar is a consumer and industry favorite.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO of USRx,” said Victoria Payne. “This is an important time for the brand and we will continue our Founder's legacy to best meet the needs of our customers by championing inclusivity, innovation, and a company culture that we can all be proud of. I believe USRx has an exceptional business model paired with a talented management team that will support its continued growth in the ever-evolving beauty industry.”

Victoria assumes the CEO title with more than 20 years of leadership experience. She has a strong business background in strategy, M&A, operations, supply chain, financial planning, and data analysis. Given her role as CFO at USRx, Victoria is well positioned to lead the company and support the brand’s growth across its ecommerce and retail channels.

