HanesBrands and G-III Apparel Group Announce Licensing Agreement for Champion and C9 Champion Outerwear

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands, a global leader in iconic apparel brands, and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global leader in fashion, today announced they have entered into a strategic multi-year license agreement for the design, production and distribution of outerwear for the Champion and C9 Champion brands in North America, including exploring opportunities across Champion’s global network as a key partner.

“We are thrilled to work with G-III’s team of world-class experts in expanding and elevating iconic brands, making them a powerful partner as we grow Champion globally,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, President, Global Activewear. “G-III’s proven track record in category expansion and their best-in-class global infrastructure will enable us to reach a wider consumer base who already are, or will soon become, loyal to the Champion brand for generations. Champion is an inspirational lifestyle brand born from sport with a vision to be defined not by what we make, but by what we do. This partnership creates a significant opportunity to leverage G-III’s expertise in the outerwear category and their diversified distribution network, which will enable us to extend our offerings and support the brand’s lifestyle proposition.”

“We are excited to welcome Champion, an iconic American brand that is rooted in sports and an active lifestyle, to our portfolio of over 30 globally recognized brands,” said Jeffrey Goldfarb, Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. “Our vision is to build on the brand’s legacy and create quality heritage pieces which complement and enhance Champion’s principles of self-expression. This license aligns perfectly with G-III's core competencies in outerwear, is a strong complement to our other brands, and will fit seamlessly into our already well-developed outerwear divisions and global network.”

ABOUT CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR and C9:

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand’s mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that Champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities. C9 Champion is athletic apparel created for consumers who want performance, innovation, style and value all in one.

ABOUT HANESBRANDS

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III (NASDAQ GS: GIII) designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's, Dockers and Champion brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.