RXO Named Official Supply Chain and Logistics Partner of the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers. As the official supply chain and logistics partner of the Panthers, RXO will transport the team’s equipment to away games throughout the season.

“It’s an honor to be aligned with our hometown team,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO. “As official logistics partner, we’ll efficiently move the Panthers equipment for away games. We’ve had the opportunity to work with the Panthers in the past, and we’re excited to continue to expand our partnership and RXO’s presence in the community.”

RXO will utilize a dedicated 53-foot tractor-trailer for transportation of the team’s equipment to regular-season away games and other events. The trailer is customized with RXO and Panthers branding. At every home game, RXO will also be featured as the “Carrier of the Game,” with a special guest delivering the game ball to the referee on the field. The Panthers and RXO will also partner on future community events.

“We are excited to partner with RXO, a key contributor to our team’s logistics needs, and look forward to collaborating on new community initiatives in the coming seasons,” said Dan O’Neill, vice president of corporate partnerships of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

RXO moves freight efficiently by connecting shippers to a network of more than 100,000 carriers nationwide using cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit www.rxo.com.

