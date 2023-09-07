BILL Delivers the Only Platform for SMBs that Integrates Category-Leading AP, AR and Spend and Expense Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced the new BILL Financial Operations Platform for SMBs that integrates category-leading solutions across accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and spend and expense management. With this announcement, BILL is delivering the most comprehensive capabilities for SMBs to optimize and manage cash flow within a single platform.

“In bringing AP, AR, and spend and expense management together, we are giving SMBs powerful control over their cash flow,” said Irana Wasti, Chief Product Officer at BILL. “By delivering ongoing innovation in our platform, BILL continues to transform the way SMBs and accountants use financial automation to succeed. We’ve pioneered a more integrated and comprehensive experience to give SMBs the ability to optimize and manage their financial operations in one place – helping them make the right financial decisions so their businesses can thrive.”

SMBs Want More Financial Control for Their Business

According to BILL’s 2023 State of Finance Automation report, more than 80% of respondents feel that automation is vital to managing their finances to help their businesses achieve more strategic goals. Paying bills is critical, but they are also looking for more comprehensive and integrated solutions to manage more of their cash flow. The challenge is that, until now, many SMBs have had to manage their money in and out of their business across disparate applications and systems that are not integrated.

Delivering What SMBs Need: More Control Over Their Cash Flow

With BILL's integrated financial operations platform, SMBs can achieve better real-time business insights into their cash flow. In addition, businesses can more effectively optimize their cash flow with a variety of funding choices and different payment options, which include Virtual Card, International Payments, Pay By Card, the BILL Divvy Corporate Card, and real-time payments such as Instant Transfer.

The BILL Financial Operations Platform now includes:

BILL Accounts Payable automates the entire AP process to help SMBs simplify invoice entry by using data capture and AI to streamline approvals. It also provides flexible ways to pay, bringing efficiency and visibility to financial operations.

automates the entire AP process to help SMBs simplify invoice entry by using data capture and AI to streamline approvals. It also provides flexible ways to pay, bringing efficiency and visibility to financial operations. BILL Accounts Receivable automates AR through invoicing, estimates, payment tracking, and collections so SMBs can get paid faster directly to a bank account via ACH and debit or credit cards.

automates AR through invoicing, estimates, payment tracking, and collections so SMBs can get paid faster directly to a bank account via ACH and debit or credit cards. BILL Spend & Expense is an all-in-one spend and expense management solution that combines free software with corporate cards to provide SMBs with real-time visibility and customizable control over business finances. To simplify the experience for customers, today Divvy from BILL is being renamed BILL Spend & Expense. The features and capabilities of Divvy will remain, everything from setting budgets, to tracking spend, and getting access to the credit businesses need to grow.

New and enhanced features for BILL’s integrated platform include:

Access AP, AR, and spend and expense management with one login and easily move across products when managing finances.

Discover additional payment solutions more easily.

Stay organized and gain more control over cash flow with one unified and streamlined cash flow task list across AP, AR, and spend and expense management.

Automatically sync with leading accounting software.

Simplify and clarify user roles across AP, AR and spend and expense management.

Helping Accountants Accelerate Client Business

Accountant partners of BILL will be able to access BILL’s integrated financial operations platform of AP, AR, and spend and expense solutions through a new Accountant Console. The purpose-built Console is an accountant’s homebase across BILL’s entire product suite. It helps maximize visibility and control across client accounts with firm-level reports and insights enabling better client advisory services (CAS). In addition, the Console provides firms with a holistic and integrated workflow to help accountants increase efficiency and free up resources for higher-value advisory services. The efficiencies gained with the Console can enable firms to expand CAS offerings and scale with ease.

SMBs and Accountants Speak About Success with BILL

“BILL has made our work life so much better and given us so much more transparency into our billing, purchasing, and ultimately cash flow. As a customer of BILL across AP, AR, and spend and expense management, we are thrilled to see the integrations of these solutions and the continued value that BILL brings to customers like us everyday,” said Heather Thompson, Senior Business Development Associate, Ascent Respiratory Care. “I’m excited that businesses will be able to manage more of their cash flow needs in one comprehensive and integrated platform, and have more control and visibility into their finances without having to navigate between different solutions.”

“Our clients are small businesses and they rely on us to provide financial and accounting advice that can be the difference between success and failure for them. To do our job, we need best-in-class automation software that gives us accurate and real-time financial insights,” said Dan Luthi, Partner at Ignite Spot Accounting. “BILL offers a comprehensive and innovative suite of products that have been built specifically for SMBs and accountants. And with this integrated new platform, BILL is again raising the bar. Our clients already love using BILL, and I’m confident this new platform will deliver even more control, visibility and efficiency for them, and for our firm.”

Product Availability

The BILL Financial Operations Platform is now available.

The new BILL Accountant Console will be generally available in calendar Q4, 2023.

Join Us on September 20 for BILL Pulse: A Customer Event

Introducing BILL Pulse, this virtual event offers a unique opportunity to connect with BILL leadership and product experts to keep your finger on the pulse of our latest products and features. Register today!

BILL is at the Center of SMB Day-to-Day Financial Operations

Watch this video to learn more about how BILL is leading the future of financial operations.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.