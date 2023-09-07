Disney Celebrates 30th Anniversary of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced a scare-ific cross-company celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of the release of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Since its 1993 debut, the film has charmed audiences, becoming a holiday classic and a tradition for many who eagerly await the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday takeover at Disneyland. This milestone highlights the endless appeal of the animated film, and this year, companywide festivities will extend to include a re-release of the film in movie theaters, more celebrations at Disney parks and resorts, new product offerings and much more, including a surprise announcement to come.

To keep the celebration going, The Walt Disney Company has brewed up a few ways to help fans take part in the hallowed fun:

Tim Burton’s holiday classic will hit theaters across the U.S. and in Canada on October 20. To commemorate the re-release, new artwork inspired by the film was created by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One. Additionally, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will show the film in 4D and host anniversary screenings featuring specialty concessions, souvenirs and more.

Celebrate the film's anniversary with a collectible zoetrope vinyl. This two-vinyl set includes the soundtrack from the film featuring all time classics like "What's this," "This is Halloween" and more. Plus, check out the mesmerizing zoetrope effect on the vinyl once it plays on a record player. The collectible zoetrope vinyl is available for pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium.

At Disneyland park, the Haunted Mansion attraction has undergone its annual seasonal transformation to become Haunted Mansion Holiday, as Jack Skellington wrecks the halls of the mansion with frightfully festive decor inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Oogie Boogie Bash will take over Disney California Adventure, bringing rare characters, villains and spellbinding experiences on 25 select evenings between September 5 and October 31. During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom park, guests can witness Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular – a wickedly wild fireworks display featuring some fan-favorite Disney Characters and hosted by Jack Skellington.

At Hong Kong Disneyland, fans will have the chance to meet Jack Skellington and Sally as they welcome guests to themed experiences across the parks. While at Disneyland Paris, guests will be able to meet Jack Skellington during the Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing has debuted product lines in celebration of the anniversary from licensees and retailers such as Hot Topic and The Home Depot that include apparel, dolls, role-play products, home decor, a 13’ giant-sized animatronic Jack Skellington and more. In addition, fans can dive into adult crafting and activities with all-new curated books inspired by the film, such as “The Official Baking Cookbook ” (Insight Editions) or read the collectible novelization of “Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Megan Shepherd, plus check out the Little Golden Book and various kids' storybooks for more family fun.

(Insight Editions) or read the collectible novelization of “Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Megan Shepherd, plus check out the Little Golden Book and various kids' storybooks for more family fun. Throughout the fall, Disney Cruise Line guests will be treated to themed experiences on Halloween on the High Seas sailings.

ABC will air the holiday classic on October 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and viewers can tune into Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” with several opportunities to watch the film starting October 1. Disney Channel will also bring the Pumpkin King to fans on October 28 and December 11.

Disney+ subscribers are invited to stream the movie and the movie’s sing-along version on the service.

Fans can also experience the restored and remastered film in stunning 4K Ultra HD on Blu-ray disc and Digital. A special Disney 100 anniversary Steelbook is available exclusively from Best Buy.

About Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Enter an extraordinary world filled with magic and wonder, where every holiday has its own special land. This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and all things that go bump in the night. Bored with the same old trick and treats, he yearns for something more, and soon stumbles upon the glorious magic of Christmas Town. When Jack decides to bring this joyful holiday back to Halloween Town, his dreams to fill Santa’s shows unravels, and it’s up to Sally, the rag doll who loves him, to stitch things together again.