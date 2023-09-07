Acrisure Launches “Fan Advantage” Experience For 2023-2024 Steelers Season

PITTSBURGH & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrisure, a global Fintech leader and naming rights sponsor to Acrisure Stadium, home of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, has partnered with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to deliver the “Acrisure Fan Advantage,” a content experience for football fans during the 2023-2024 NFL season.

The Acrisure Fan Advantage provides insights and intelligence about the Steelers’ season, players and competitors. The Post-Gazette's leading sports writers will go head-to-head with reporters from the opposing team's market for each Steelers’ game, with activations across print, web, social, video and the "North Shore Drive" podcast. Special content and experiences will be available through Acrisure.com/FanAdvantage, including coverage from the region's largest team of sports reporters and editors at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Acrisure helps millions of clients protect and grow what matters most through our financial service solutions. Like the Extraordinary Advantage we offer clients, the Fan Advantage brings that same level of insight, domain expertise and energy to football fans. We’re excited to work with an institution like the Post-Gazette again this year,” said Elliott Bundy, Chief Communications Officer, Acrisure.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette President and General Manager Tracey DeAngelo said, “We are proud to partner with Acrisure, a well-respected brand whose name is becoming synonymous with Steelers football. The Acrisure Fan Advantage provides fans with deeper levels of Steelers knowledge, insight and opinion prior to each game. It has quickly become a fan favorite!”

No matter what kind of fan you are, there is something in the experience for you:

The opportunity to ask specific questions in the Steelers mailbag and receive an answer from Post-Gazette Steelers expert Brian Batko.

and receive an answer from Post-Gazette Steelers expert Brian Batko. Listen to the weekly North Shore Drive 30-minute podcast hosted by PG sports writer Christopher Carter; the 2023 season opening podcast takes place on Sept. 9. Expect participation from the other side of the Steelers match-up from respected outlets such as ESPN , The Athletic , and more.

hosted by PG sports writer Christopher Carter; the 2023 season opening podcast takes place on Sept. 9. Expect participation from the other side of the Steelers match-up from respected outlets such as , , and more. Subscribe to the podcast in order to receive reminders and updates .

. And this season, fans can go deep and get in on the action by submitting questions, photos and insights that may be featured in content throughout the season.

Fans can visit Acrisure.com/FanAdvantage all season long to participate as new content and experiences are added to the site during the regular season.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is An Extraordinary Advantage℠ for millions of clients worldwide. The Company combines humans and high tech to deliver a broad array of products including Insurance, Reinsurance, Cyber Services, Mortgage Origination and more. In the last nine years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to more than $4 billion and today employs over 16,000 colleagues in 21 countries. Acrisure expects to announce new developments in the near term. For news and updates visit Acrisure.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

For more than two centuries the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has served the Pittsburgh community with award-winning local, national and international news coverage and unparalleled reporting and commentary on Pittsburgh's sports teams. Visit and subscribe at www.post-gazette.com.