University of Lethbridge Signs Multi-Year Extension for Enterprise Video Platform and Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Lethbridge (uLethbridge), one of Canada’s top-ranked universities and leading research institutions, has signed a multi-year extension to license both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Himalayas Enterprising Archiving Platform.

Initially, the institution was seeking a cloud-based video capture, editing and streaming solution that integrated with Moodle, its learning management system. In addition to lecture capture and video management, the university benefitted from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features.

The institution also uses YuJa Himalayas to manage large data workloads. The Platform gives the university the ability to more affordably store videos and other media in cold storage, to create automated data policies to govern how content is archived, retrieved, purged, or segmented, as well as to review and search recordings and analyze video content.

“This agreement extension speaks to the relationship we’ve built with the University of Lethbridge by providing a unified, easy-to-use Video Platform and a comprehensive, affordable archiving solution that meets the needs of the university, instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We work to create versatile and robust products for higher education, and we’re always pleased when we earn the continued support of our customers.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LETHBRIDGE

Founded in 1967, on traditional Blackfoot land, the University of Lethbridge is home to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students from 90 countries around the world. With campuses in Lethbridge and Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the institution is one of Canada's top ranked universities and leading research institutions and one of Alberta's four comprehensive academic and research universities.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.