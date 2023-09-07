Start Campus to partner with Nautilus Data Technologies for Sustainable Cooling Options at SINES Campus

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Start Campus, the company responsible for developing the SINES Project — a 495 MW hyperscale data center development — and Nautilus Data Technologies announce a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Nautilus’ cooling technology to support sustainable cooling for Start Campus’s SINES Project operations.

Under the terms of the MoU, Start Campus will integrate Nautilus’ pioneering zero-water consuming cooling system, a patented technology proven to elevate energy efficiency and cooling capabilities across various phases of the project. As stated in the agreement, Start Campus and Nautilus will be working together to implement cooling technology during Phase 1 of construction, currently underway in Sines. The units will aid in enhancing existing cooling designs at the campus to fulfill Start Campus’s high-density, liquid-cooled server requirements. In Phase 2, Start Campus plans to leverage the full Nautilus’ integrated technology and delivery solution for its 120 MW expansion.

“At Start Campus, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the data center ecosystem,” says Afonso Salema, CEO of Start Campus. “Start Campus is always thrilled to find dedicated partners who share our vision for a sustainable and efficient data center model. This partnership with Nautilus aligns perfectly with our mission to explore innovative solutions that maximize efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. We can’t wait to see the future of this collaboration.”

“Nautilus provides the foundational infrastructure that, when combined with partners like Start Campus, paves the way for the most efficient and sustainable data centers,” says Rob Pfleging, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies, “Teaming up with Start Campus, a visionary in the data center sector, allows us to elevate the efficiency and environmental stewardship of our solutions. Together, we are reshaping the blueprint of tomorrow's data center landscape.”

The signed agreement solidifies the shared ambition of Start Campus and Nautilus to revolutionize data center development through green innovation. Their combined expertise promises to shape the future of the industry, embracing sustainable practices and advanced cooling solutions.

As the partnership evolves, both entities foresee Nautilus’ patented water-cooling system playing an integral role in Start Campus' designs. The mutual goal is to incorporate the full breadth of Nautilus’ cutting-edge technology across future projects, driving greater efficiency and sustainability in the data center sector.

For more information about Start Campus’s SINES project, visit https://www.startcampus.pt/en/.

About Nautilus Data Technologies

Nautilus Data Technologies is leading the charge in sustainable data center innovation with water-cooled data center solutions that provide the fastest speed to market while reducing the impact on nature. Nautilus infrastructure is designed, built, and operated for sustainability and efficiency, offering unrivaled performance outcomes. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA, and operates globally with a growing network of international suppliers and developers. For more information, visit https://nautilusdt.com

About Start Campus

Start Campus is responsible for the development of the SINES Project, a Hyperscaler data center campus with a capacity of up to 495 MW in Sines, an investment of up to €3.5 billion. It will be one of the largest data center campuses in Europe and meets the growing demand from large international technology companies. It will create up to 1,200 direct highly skilled jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs by 2028. It is located in Sines and will benefit from all the strategic advantages such as seawater cooling systems, access to the high voltage electrical grid, connectivity through the connection to high capacity international networks of fiber optic cables with North America, Africa and South America. SINES Project will be one of the largest data center ecosystems with 100% green energy at competitive prices in a premium location in Europe, which is the perfect gateway to Europe and the world. To learn more about Start Campus, visit www.startcampus.pt.