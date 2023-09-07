NTT DATA Deploys SMART Traffic Solution for North Carolina Department of Transportation

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced today that it has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to implement the SMART Traffic Solution to mitigate wrong-way driving incidents.

Optical sensors will be strategically positioned across 12 key North Carolina state highways and connected to NTT’s SMART Management Platform to acquire relevant data regarding wrong-way driving events, as well as assess highway conditions.

“Wrong-way driving is a concerning challenge despite advances in transportation infrastructure, design, and technology,” said Brian Mayhew, State Traffic Engineer, NCDOT. “The data and insights gained from this project will be used to develop data-driven strategies that will be used to continue NCDOT’s dedication to providing a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation network.”

The SMART Traffic Solution is designed to provide monitoring and counting of wrong-way driving incidents, enhance transportation planners’ efficacy and foresight via advanced analytics, and provide a data intelligence platform for current and future SMART Mobility initiatives. NTT DATA’s solution supports NCDOT’s Vision Zero initiative; a traffic safety approach focused on eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries, while improving access to safe, sustainable, and equitable mobility for everyone.

"Safety is a foremost concern on our Nation's highways. NCDOT is leading the way with their Vision Zero mission, and we are honored to be selected as their technology partner,” said Dave Turner, Division President, State & Local Government and Education, NTT DATA Services.

