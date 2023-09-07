The Save Mart Companies Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG To Power Agile AI Assortments and Shelf Planning Driven by Deep Real-Time Shopper Insights

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, today announced it has been selected by The Save Mart Companies as its AI solution partner for customer-centric, data-driven category management decision-making.

The Save Mart Companies will use SymphonyAI’s suite of AI-powered tools, including CINDE Insights, Personalization and Promotions, Shelf Planning and Optimization, and Assortment Intelligence and Optimization. In addition, SymphonyAI will help The Save Mart Companies drive deeper CPG collaboration through data syndication, enabling the retailer and key supplier partners to align more strategically using current, comprehensive data to best meet the needs and expectations of shoppers.

Through CINDE Insights, SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s prescriptive connected AI technology, The Save Mart Companies can make more informed customer-centric decisions and strategically personalize and target promotions to the right customers, engaging new shoppers to drive larger baskets. The Save Mart Companies can also tailor assortments to localized customer demographics and buying habits.

With SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions embedded into The Save Mart Companies’ operations, the supermarket chain gains deep customer insights across its stores and deploys fast-acting, predictive AI technology to respond to trends and customer behaviors. Fundamentally, the data and AI capabilities will help The Save Mart Companies drive growth and better meet the needs of shoppers.

“The Save Mart Companies is thrilled to partner with SymphonyAI as its retail solutions strategically fit our growth plan around a customer-first experience driven by deep data insights,” said Shane Sampson, executive chairman, The Save Mart Companies. “From past professional experience with SymphonyAI, I know that the ability to gather and offer exacting customer insights to our manufacturer partners as a single source of the truth is a game changer. It will help us be a better partner while giving our shoppers the personalized, intimate shopping experience they deserve.”

“By working with SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s AI capabilities, we have access to leading retail technologies that span multiple functions to create a customer-first connected view,” said Mark Van Buskirk, SVP, merchandising and marketing, The Save Mart Companies. “Going beyond descriptive data to prescriptive, actionable results means we can focus efforts where they matter most and make better business decisions to support our customers.”

“We are honored to be selected by such a shopper-centric, forward-thinking retailer as The Save Mart Companies,” said Manish Choudhary, president and CEO, SymphonyAI Retail CPG. “The future of retail is the intelligent AI-powered retailer that deepens customer engagement while creating more collaborative, strategic CPG relationships., and The Save Mart Companies is leading the way to that future.”

SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s predictive and generative AI solutions span the retail value chain to highlight problems and suggest actions to fix issues such as out-of-stock products or develop smarter shelf plans to bring the intelligent, connected store to reality. Trusted by more than 1,200 leading retailers and manufacturers, SymphonyAI Retail CPG serves 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, the top 25 global CPGs and hundreds of national and regional retail chains. For more information on SymphonyAI Retail CPG’s capabilities, go to symphonyretailai.com.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California-based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company with market-leading predictive and generative AI applications for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI has many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.