OXXO Selects RELEX Solutions to Enhance their Product Demand Forecasting

MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OXXO, the largest convenience store chain in the Americas, has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to increase the accuracy of their product demand forecasts. The solution will serve OXXO’s 22,000 stores in Mexico.

As part of OXXO's digitalization process and preparation for expansion in the coming years, they have embarked on a digitalization roadmap, selecting RELEX as their sales forecasting platform. This platform incorporates AI & ML technology, with the goal of optimizing and enhancing forecast accuracy.

"Working with OXXO is great because our businesses share a goal of optimizing the supply chain," said Carlos Victoria, Senior Vice President for the Americas at RELEX Solutions. "We are excited to help OXXO to achieve high levels of demand forecast accuracy, allowing them to reap the benefits of reduced inventory levels and increased product availability.”

With this initiative, OXXO reaffirms itself as an innovative company that generates new ideas and innovations in the products and services it offers, to strengthen its value proposition each day, enhance the shopping experience, and simplify the lives of its customers.

About RELEX Solutions:

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Grupo DIA, GNC México, Titán Panama, Axionlog, Supermercados Bravo, Leroy Merlon and AutoZone trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About FEMSA:

FEMSA is a company that generates economic and social value through businesses and institutions, aiming to be the best employer and neighbor in the communities where it operates. It participates in the retail industry through the Proximity Americas Division, which includes OXXO, a chain of small-format stores, and other related retail formats. It also operates in Proximity Europe, which includes Valora, our European retail unit that operates convenience stores and food services. In the retail sector, FEMSA is also involved through the Health Division, including pharmacies and related activities. Additionally, there's Digital@FEMSA, which encompasses initiatives like Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services. In the beverage industry, FEMSA operates as Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the world by sales volume. FEMSA also engages in the logistics and distribution industry through FEMSA Strategic Businesses, which provides point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to its own companies and external customers. Across its business units, FEMSA employs over 350,000 associates across 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones MILA Pacific Alliance Sustainability Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among other indices that assess its sustainability performance.

About the Proximity Division:

FEMSA's Proximity Division creates economic and social value in the countries where it operates. It manages various small-format retail chains in Latin America and Europe, including OXXO stores. It also operates service stations under the OXXO GAS brand in Mexico, and Valora, our European retail unit operating convenience stores and food services. Through its business units, FEMSA's Proximity Division serves over 13 million consumers daily and employs more than 160,000 associates, promoting inclusion, diversity, and sustainability practices among its teams to operate in harmony with the planet, communities, and value chain. Go to femsa.com/en/business-units/proximity/oxxo/ for more.