The UK Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Approved the Protocol of LIBERATE Study, the First Clinical Trial Evaluating Glenzocimab for Heart Attacks

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--September 7th, 2023, the University of Birmingham and Acticor Biotech (Paris:ALACT) announce the full regulatory approval of LIBERATE clinical study.

In 2021, the University of Birmingham and Acticor Biotech signed a partnership agreement to evaluate glenzocimab efficacy in myocardial infarction in a new clinical trial called LIBERATE. The University has received full regulatory approvals to initiate the study.

This new clinical trial is based on a long-standing collaboration between Acticor Biotech and the University of Birmingham. The publication in August of a scientific paper from Dr Mark Thomas entitled: “Amplified inhibition of atherosclerotic plaque-induced platelet activation by glenzocimab with dual antiplatelet therapy “ (link to the publication) in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, reinforced the mode of action of glenzocimab and its major role as an antithrombotic drug.

The randomised, double-blind Phase 2b LIBERATE study will recruit more than 200 patients suffering from a ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and planned for a percutaneous coronary intervention. The study aims to assess the safety and the efficacy of glenzocimab 1000 mg versus placebo to reduce the myocardial infarct size at Day 90 post-treatment. The trial will be conducted in two acute care hospitals in the UK: the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham and the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield. Patient recruitment is expected to start by the end of 2023.

Doctor Mark Thomas, Associate Professor of Cardiology at the University of Birmingham and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, who designed the trial and led its development, said: “Our recent studies of glenzocimab at the University of Birmingham have just been published – these explain the cellular mechanisms for why it is highly effective at reducing “blood stickiness”, particularly when combined with existing medications. We are very pleased to receive regulatory approval to launch the LIBERATE clinical trial to investigate whether glenzocimab can reduce the type of blood clotting that causes heart damage during heart attacks. This exciting collaboration with Acticor has the potential to benefit our patients in Birmingham and Sheffield, and across the world.”

Professor Jon Townend, Consultant Cardiologist at University Hospitals Birmingham, Honorary Professor of Cardiology in the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at the University of Birmingham, and Chief Investigator of the trial said: “This new drug looks extremely promising and we are excited to be within sight of beginning recruitment for this important trial”

Yannick Pletan, Chief Medical Officer, and General Manager of Acticor Biotech declared: “Glenzocimab has already delivered very promising results in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and we hope to confirm its therapeutics potential in other cardiovascular emergency indications. LIBERATE phase 2b study extends glenzocimab development programme to myocardial infarction. We are delighted to collaborate with all the teams involved, the University of Birmingham particularly, sponsor of this study, to extend the therapeutic field of glenzocimab.”

ENDS

Notes to editor:

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world’s top 100 institutions. Its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers, teachers and more than 6,500 international students from over 150 countries.

The University of Birmingham is a member of Birmingham Health Partners (BHP), a strategic alliance which transcends organisational boundaries to rapidly translate healthcare research findings into new diagnostics, drugs and devices for patients. Birmingham Health Partners is a strategic alliance between five organisations who collaborate to bring healthcare innovations through to clinical application: University of Birmingham University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust West Midlands Academic Health Science Network



About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

The positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, confirmed the safety profile and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in ACTISAVE, an international Phase 2/3 study. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 – ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Acticor Biotech and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Acticor Biotech considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document as approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers under number R. 22-011 on 26 April 2022 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Acticor Biotech operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Acticor Biotech or not currently considered material by Acticor Biotech. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Acticor Biotech to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.