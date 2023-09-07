Kyocera Signs Distributor TTI to Provide LCD Displays in Industrial, Medical and eMobility Markets

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now an authorized distributor of Kyocera LCD display products in North America, the companies announced today. Kyocera offers a variety of Thin-Film-Transistor (TFT) and Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) displays. The companies will focus on expansion opportunities in the industrial, medical and eMobility markets.

Kyocera’s industrial TFT displays feature exceptionally high contrast and color saturation, with superior performance enhancements such as advanced wide viewing (AWV) for true color fidelity, super-high brightness (SHB), and a wide operating temperature range. Kyocera’s MIP displays combine excellent image quality and visibility with ultra-low power consumption to extend battery life, with a wide viewing angle and extended operating temperature range as well.

Kyocera’s line of high-performance, innovative LCD display products, combined with TTI’s broad and deep inventory and customer base, will provide engineers with far greater design options to meet their project needs.

“Kyocera is pleased to add TTI as an authorized North American LCD display distributor, expanding our channel and customer base,” said Bill Adam, Kyocera International, Inc.’s Display Distribution Manager. “Combining TTI’s strong market presence with Kyocera’s LCD solutions will accelerate technology adoption and innovation in key vertical markets by making our products more readily available to engineers and designers.”

“TTI is excited to expand our display technology offering with the addition of Kyocera to serve our extensive customer base,” said Geoff Imlach, Vice President of Sales for TTI Americas. “The Kyocera display brand, with its broad product portfolio of TFT and MIP technologies, further strengthens our position in the optoelectronics display market segment.”

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation, founded in 1959 in Kyoto, Japan, recorded consolidated global sales revenue of $15.1 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023; Kyocera International, Inc., founded in 1969, is among its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries. Kyocera's long history of providing high-quality, long-term product support and unmatched customer service has made it a leader in the industrial and automotive display markets. More than a supplier, Kyocera strives to be a “total solution” display partner. For more information, visit https://display.kyocera.com.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group employ over 8,000 people in more than 136 locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the TTI Family of Specialists maintain over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com.