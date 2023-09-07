O’Charley’s Leans into Southern Roots to Celebrate the Return of Free Pie Wednesday

Sarah Darling is celebrating all things O'Charley's with her new song, “Born in Nashville (and it Shows)!" (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar announced today a new collaboration with singer-songwriter Sarah Darling for her new song, “Born in Nashville (and it Shows).” The song is a homage to everything wonderful and O’mazing about O’Charley’s Southern inspired menu, including their famous chicken tenders, delicious pies and, even better, Free Pie Wednesday.

O’Charley’s truly is ‘Born in Nashville’ and it shows. From the first restaurant on 21st Avenue across from Vanderbilt University, the comfort inspired menu and family-oriented atmosphere has remained loyal to its Southern roots for more than 50 years ago. This musical collaboration with Sarah Darling began as part of the 50th AnnO’versary celebration, which saw the return of their iconic Free Pie Wednesday, along with an array of long-time favorites, delicious new items and great specials for the entire family to enjoy.

The Music City-based brand is no stranger to partnering with country artists. O’Charley’s Songwriters Café virtual benefit concerts in 2021 featured major artists like Lee Brice, Tenille Arts, Russell Dickerson and more. All money raised during the Songwriters Café series went towards The Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit that uses 100% of contributions to provide support grants and educational scholarships to Gold Star family members.

But it is not just Free Pie Wednesday that has guests walking through the doors at O’Charley’s right now.

The new Smash burger line-up features the same 7 ounce burgers guests love, but grilled so that the edges are nice and crispy with a flavor that is big and bold.

features the same 7 ounce burgers guests love, but grilled so that the edges are nice and crispy with a flavor that is big and bold. For NASCAR fans, O’Charley’s is offering its ‘$5 Pit Stop’ promotion , which gives guests the opportunity to fuel up on O’Charley’s classic Chicken Tenders, Fries, and a Coke for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the top 5.

, which gives guests the opportunity to fuel up on O’Charley’s classic Chicken Tenders, Fries, and a Coke for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the top 5. Finally, there is the Tackle Some Tenders promotion, offering O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders and fries for just $7 on Thursdays & Saturdays during college football season.

No matter the appetites in your family, O’Charley’s is sure to please.

To further display her endearing talent and love for O’Charley’s, Sarah Darling will be the featured songwriter for the O’Charley’s Summer Songwriter’s Café series in Evansville, Indiana on Thursday, September 14. The biweekly event takes place every other Thursday through October and features live music from talented ‘rising’ artists along with delicious deals on food and drinks. The event is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy live music, great food and good times in a family-friendly setting.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Sarah Darling

Hailing from Iowa, Sarah Darling has developed collaborations with writers and producers in Nashville, Los Angeles and the UK, giving her a distinct and contemporary pop blended with country sound. Her credits include 5 full length albums, multiple singles and duets and her latest release, 'Darling', encapsulates a collection of 5 songs which explore all the dimensions of a reminiscent love lost. She has over 21 million streams on streaming platforms and over 11 million video views. She has performed on historic stages including BBC Radio, C2C London, Conan and the Grand Ole Opry 95 times. Last summer, fans got to see her headlining her own tour as well as supporting Carly Pearce in the UK.