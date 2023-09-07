MNP Community & Sport Centre Celebrates 40 Strong: An XL Celebration

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNP Community & Sport Centre is thrilled to announce its upcoming milestone event, "40 Strong: An XL Celebration," commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the facility's organization. This customer appreciation celebration is on Saturday, September 9th. CEO Jeff Booke will give a celebratory speech followed by cake cutting and cupcakes at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm there will be remarks and cupcakes in the beer garden.

Highlights include Member Bring-a-Friend Day, 1983 drop in prices, waived $50 facility fee, and free branded water bottle for new or renewing members. Participants can meet the accomplished Personal Trainers, and receive a complimentary In-Body evaluation, gaining valuable insights into their fitness journey.

The celebration promises a day of excitement for attendees of all ages. Children can revel in Bouncy Castles, Floatables, and the adventurous Ninja Chamber. Engaging craft activities and the playful Gaga Pit will provide nonstop amusement for the young ones.

Adult guests are not forgotten, as part of the event's lineup, MNP Community & Sport Centre invites attendees to experience free trial HIIT Class, indulge in Beer Yoga, or unleash their creativity during a Paint a T-Shirt or Tank session. For those seeking a moment of respite, the Beer Garden Patio offers a great space to unwind and enjoy a selection of adult beverages and enjoy the offerings of local food trucks.

"40 Strong: An XL Celebration" is a genuine expression of gratitude to the community that has made MNP Community & Sport Centre a resounding success. Over four decades, the Centre has provided an encouraging environment for individuals to pursue their fitness goals and build lasting connections and on this day, we celebrate the past and anticipate a bright future.

For more information, including event details and registration: https://mnpcentre.com/40-years-strong/

About MNP Community & Sport Centre (MNPCSC):

MNPCSC is dedicated to supporting the training and competition needs of high-performance athletes and the fitness and recreation needs of Calgary’s citizens. Built in 1983 for the Western Canada Games, MNPCSC is owned by the City of Calgary and operated by the Lindsay Park Sports Society. The Centre operates under a unique Dual Mandate that demands equal attention be given to athletes and recreation users. The Centre is home to 36 Sport Clubs, representing seven dryland and four aquatic umbrella sports, with more than six thousand active participants that train and compete at local, provincial, national and international levels. MNPCSC serves four to five thousand people every day and approximately 1.5 million people annually. The facility is home to 24 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, hosts more than 50 events each year and is a significant contributor to Calgary’s economy.