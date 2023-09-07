Texas A&M University Mays Business School and Humana kick off seventh annual healthcare analytics case competition.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. have launched the 2023 Humana-Mays Healthcare Analytics Case Competition to showcase students’ analytical abilities to solve a real-world business problem. The prize package for the winning teams is $90,000, with $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second place, $10,000 for third place, and $5,000 each for fourth and fifth places.

The seventh annual competition, which will be held virtually, is open to all accredited educational institutions based in the United States. Full-time and part-time master’s students from AACSB accredited Master of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Information Systems, Master of Public Health, Master of Business Administration programs, or other similar master’s programs in business, healthcare, or analytics, are eligible to enter. Students are invited to create teams of two to four students from the same university to work through and develop a solution to a real-world business problem.

Nate Sharp, Dean of Mays Business School, commented on the value of this unique competition: “We are grateful to Humana for their generous sponsorship of this important case competition. This event demonstrates the profound value of data-driven insights in healthcare and provides a platform for bringing together exceptional graduate students from all across the country. Students who participate will see firsthand how analytics are shaping the future—and advancing the frontiers—of healthcare.”

“At Humana, we help the people and the communities we serve achieve their best health, and advanced analytics are an important part of this,” said Scott Bagley, PhD, Vice President of HQRI Technology and Analytics at Humana. Bagley, a Texas A&M alumnus, who has served as a Case Competition Finalist Judge, added, “The real world problems that we provide to the students have become more challenging over the years as healthcare in this country evolves, and it’s exciting to watch innovation in action as these teams from universities across the nation use cutting-edge advanced analytics to take on this challenge.”

Teams are judged on the following criteria:

Quantitative analysis identifying key business insights Professionalism, data visualization, and presentation skills Ability to provide meaningful implications and recommendations based on results/insights

Key dates for 2023:

Aug. 1: Registration opens for Informational Call

Registration opens for Informational Call Sept. 13: Virtual Informational Call for prospective participants – Business Problem unveiled

Virtual Informational Call for prospective participants – Business Problem unveiled Sept. 22: Team registration due by 11:59 PM (CST)

Team registration due by 11:59 PM (CST) Sept. 26: Virtual Q&A session with competition leadership

Virtual Q&A session with competition leadership Oct. 6: Submissions for Round One due and Top 50 Teams moving to Round 2 be announced

Submissions for Round One due and Top 50 Teams moving to Round 2 be announced Oct. 15: Submissions for Round Two due

Submissions for Round Two due Oct. 27: Top 5 Finalists advancing to Round Three announced

Top 5 Finalists advancing to Round Three announced Nov. 9: Virtual presentations and winners announced

Top winners from previous years include UCLA (2022), Georgia Tech (2021); The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (2020); University of California, Los Angeles (2018 & 2019); and Purdue University (2017).

See Official Rules and Guidelines for more information.

About Mays Business School

At Mays Business School, we strive to advance the world’s prosperity. Our mission is to be a vibrant learning organization that creates impactful knowledge and develops transformational leaders. Mays Business School educates nearly 6,300 undergraduate, masters, and doctoral students in accounting, finance, management, management information systems, marketing, and supply chain management. Mays ranks consistently among the top public business schools in the country for its programs and for faculty research.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.