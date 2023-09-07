Conquest Planning Inc. and Aviso Join Forces to Enhance Financial Planning for Canadian Investors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conquest Planning Inc. ("Conquest"), a technology platform modernizing financial planning with customized and convenient advice, and Aviso Wealth Inc. (“Aviso”), one of Canada’s largest independent wealth management firms, today announced a partnership to provide Conquest’s leading technology to Aviso’s credit union partners. This collaboration will offer Aviso’s credit union partners access to innovative resources, allowing them to implement an enhanced and personalized approach to achieving investors’ financial goals.

Aviso’s credit union partners will have access to Conquest's cutting-edge, technology-enabled planning tools, empowering their members to make informed investing decisions as they work towards their unique financial aspirations. A key element of the collaboration involves integrating Conquest's Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), a feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI), to suggest smart financial decisions based on a client’s individual situation. With SAM, Aviso’s credit union partners can combine financial strategy best practices, business intelligence, and client sentiment to deliver tailored recommendations.

As a trusted partner to the majority of credit unions across Canada, Aviso's collaboration with Conquest reinforces its commitment to providing them with a comprehensive suite of wealth services. Aviso has chosen Conquest's proprietary solutions to support our advisors in growing their businesses, providing more value to their clients and enhancing their wealth offering. The partnership brings together the companies’ shared dedication to innovation and modernization with an unwavering commitment to empowering advisors and investors alike.

“This partnership will further empower our credit union partners and their advisors to provide the expert financial planning their members expect, leveraging modern digital planning and advice tools to drive long-term financial health,” said Wanda Frisk, Senior Vice President and Head of Credit Union Wealth Management at Aviso. “Conquest’s advanced technology and commitment to bolstering financial advisors’ capabilities seamlessly align with our own efforts to improve the financial health and well-being of Canadians through our partnership with credit unions.”

With more than CA$110 billion in assets under administration and management (AUA and AUM), Aviso’s comprehensive offering includes investment and insurance-based platforms that supporting credit unions along with a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and independent brokers across Canada.

"We are excited about the potential that this collaboration brings,” added Dr. Mark Evans, founder and CEO of Conquest Planning. “Together, Conquest and Aviso will offer an increased number of investors across Canada access to personalized and expert guidance on their journey towards financial success.”

For more information about Conquest's intuitive and innovative financial planning software solution, please visit conquestplanning.com.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is Canada’s leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The product-led company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage its intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data-driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed, hyper-personalized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space. For more information, follow Conquest on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Aviso

Aviso is the trusted wealth management partner for nearly all Canadian credit unions. With over $110 billion in total assets under administration and management, we’re a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry. Our integrated wealth management solutions, programs and expertise support holistic advice, and give credit unions an edge in a competitive industry: we help them keep pace with evolving technology, member expectations, and regulatory requirements. Our investment dealer and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, specializes in responsible investing. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms including portfolio managers and insurance companies. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. (including Credential Securities, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Qtrade Advisor and Aviso Correspondent Partners), Credential Asset Management Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc., Credential Financial Strategies Inc., and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.