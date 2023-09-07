Flock Freight® and e2open Partner to Expand Shipper Access to Shared Truckload Technology

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flock Freight®, the only FreightTech company creating a smarter, more sustainable supply chain by pooling freight at scale, today announced its strategic partnership with e2open, the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network. This far-reaching collaboration combines the specialized knowledge and capabilities of both organizations to reimagine how freight shippers transform through digital optimization.

The partnership provides e2open Transportation Management (TMS) users with a frictionless integration of FlockDirect®, a terminal-free shared truckload solution. E2open users can access real-time, dynamic quoting and booking capabilities to ship via FlockDirect and enjoy truckload-level service and terminal-free reliability — all while saving costs with less-than-truckload pricing. This newly expanded integration significantly enriches the capacity choices available to shippers, serving as a valuable extension to their current network relationships.

"We are incredibly excited about our transformative partnership with e2open, which now extends seamless TMS access to leverage shared truckload as a smarter alternative to traditional truckload and less-than-truckload models,” said Oren Zaslansky, Founder & CEO of Flock Freight. “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the freight logistics industry, allowing Flock to bring unparalleled advantages of shared truckload to shippers right where they are. With direct, terminal-free transit, precise control over pickup and delivery scheduling, 99.8% damage-free shipping, transparent tracking, and a commitment to upfront pricing, we are not just reimagining shipping – we're ushering in a new era of efficiency, sustainability, and reliability."

“E2open is pleased to partner with Flock Freight and be a first mover in bringing their shared truckload capabilities to our logistics ecosystem at scale, together providing shippers additional value from easy access to shared freight that includes realized cost savings,” said Antoine Wade, general manager, network and data at e2open.

E2open Transportation Management users can instantly access FlockDirect rates within their TMS platform through a quick integration setup process. The API connection enables real-time communication between the two software platforms to expedite and streamline the process for shippers to book FlockDirect.

To learn more, please visit www.flockfreight.com/integrations/e2open-tms/.

About Flock Freight

Founded in 2015, Flock Freight is a FreightTech company reinventing the supply chain through smarter, more sustainable shipping solutions. By leveraging its patented technology, Flock Freight matches locations, schedules, and compatible shipments, finding the best options to pool freight at scale among billions of possible combinations. As one of the first freight shipping companies to earn a B Corporation certification, Flock Freight’s solutions for moving fuller trucks on optimized routes results in reduced carbon emissions by up to 40% compared to traditional shipping methods. Flock Freight was recently recognized as one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies in the World and as a CNBC Disruptor 50. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit flockfreight.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.