Intuit Mailchimp Launches New Global Campaign to Help Marketers Untangle Their Clustomer Problems

Finally, when marketers reach the coveted stage of converting prospective customers into paid ones, untangling the complex web of their Clustomer problem, the visuals begin to feel more grounded, balanced, and clean. This represents the power and orderliness brought about by Mailchimp’s AI-backed marketing and automation tools. (Photo: Business Wire)

As marketers begin to build ‌awareness and consideration for purchasing among their target audience the campaign transitions into visuals that evoke feelings like: freeing, graceful, and ethereal. (Photo: Business Wire)

When marketers are in the early stages of attracting prospective customers and making them aware of a particular product or service they can often feel disordered, confined, and confused. That’s visually represented by the campaign’s hero image of the Clustomer ball. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most marketers think they have a Customer problem. In reality, they have a Clustomer problem. (Photo: Business Wire)

Intuit Mailchimp announces the launch of a new global brand and product campaign: ‘Turn Clustomers Into Customers’—all crafted by their in-house agency Wink Creative (named Ad Age’s 2023 In-House Agency of the Year).

Intuit Mailchimp announces the launch of a new global brand and product campaign: ‘Turn Clustomers Into Customers’—all crafted by their in-house agency Wink Creative (named Ad Age’s 2023 In-House Agency of the Year).

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the #1 email marketing and automation brand1, announces the launch of a new global brand and product campaign: ‘Turn Clustomers Into Customers’—all crafted by our in-house agency Wink Creative (named Ad Age’s 2023 In-House Agency of the Year), with help from our friends at Pretty Bird, powerhouse director, Calmatic, and Breakfast for Dinner.

“We are in a unique position to be a marketing company marketing to marketers. So when research revealed that our advanced marketing customer's biggest pain point was figuring out better ways to personalize at scale to make the most out of their web of customers, we instantly wanted to visualize that problem in a fun and simple way that marketers could identify with. And thus, the Clustomer idea was born. A tangled mess of customers with different behaviors that have all been grouped together as one audience,” says Jeremy Jones, Group Creative Director, Intuit Mailchimp. “At Wink, we think it's our best, most distinct campaign yet, and we couldn’t be more excited for the world to see it.”

So, What’s a Clustomer Anyway?

Most marketers think they have a Customer problem. In reality, they have a Clustomer problem.

When marketers fail to segment targets and personalize their messaging to the fullest extent, the result is CLUSTOMERS. Amorphous blobs of undifferentiated customers that all receive the same marketing message. Yuck.

The good news is Mailchimp has advanced marketing capabilities to help release marketers from the Clustomer (and see up to 141% more revenue with AI-built predicted segments2). To help them along the journey, we also recently announced a new generative AI assistant called Intuit Assist, a marketing strategist that will help you draft emails and help save you time.

Also this year, we released over 150 new and updated features, like advanced segmentation, custom reporting, more e-commerce automations and customer journeys, and enhanced support options to help marketers spend less time creating emails and reports, accelerate their e-commerce growth, and reach their customers with truly targeted marketing.

These tools help unlock ‘personalization at scale’ so that marketers can see their customers and potential customers' individual needs more clearly: Some need to be reunited with their abandoned shopping carts, some need to be converted, some are ripe for cross-selling. Mailchimp’s advanced personalization tools use real-time behavioral data and automated triggers to take a Clustomer, break it into like-minded targets, then send them personalized marketing.

Mailchimp customers can tap into their customer data for more personalization than ever before, allowing them to:

Get up to 7x more orders with automated journeys 3

with automated journeys Use 50+ behavior-based triggers for advanced personalization

for advanced personalization Segment with advanced AI tools for up to 141% more revenue2

Bringing the Clustomer to Life

The campaign, targeting advanced marketers around the globe, aims to build a whimsical and ethereal world built off the emotions marketers feel when moving through different phases of the classic marketing funnel.

For example, when marketers are in the early stages of attracting prospective customers and making them aware of a particular product or service they can often feel disordered, confined, and confused. That’s visually represented by the campaign’s hero image of the Clustomer ball.

As marketers begin to build awareness and consideration for purchasing among their target audience the campaign transitions into visuals that evoke feelings like: freeing, graceful, and ethereal.

Finally, when marketers reach the coveted stage of converting prospective customers into paid ones, untangling the complex web of their Clustomer problem, the visuals begin to feel more grounded, balanced, and clean. This represents the power and orderliness brought about by Mailchimp’s AI-backed marketing and automation tools.

For media kit and visuals, please reach out to pr@mailchimp.com. Follow us on social media: TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram.

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Agency: Wink Creative at Mailchimp

Katie Potochney, Executive Creative Director

Jeremy Jones, Group Creative Director

Peter Kehr, ACD Art

Curt Mueller, CD Copy

Amber Worrell, CD Art

Javi Molinos, CD Copy

Rhett Kearsley, Executive Producer

Rebecca Cunningham, Sr. Producer

Mike Margiotta, Senior Producer

Luisa Ramos, Sr. Producer, International

Emily Enderson, Program Manager

Carly Aiken - Sr. Designer

Alex Miller - Designer

Alvin Martinez-Rosado - Motion Lead

Bryan Brasuk - Motion Designer

Rachel Yonda - Motion Designer

Kito Kondowe, Motion Designer

Mailchimp Marketing

Michelle Taite, Chief Marketing Officer

Mark DiCristina, VP, Brand Experience

Mark Lodwick, Sr. Director, Integrated Marketing & Advertising

Marissa Prince, Director, Integrated Marketing

Rene Hallock, Director Integrated Marketing, International Markets

Michael Mitchell, Sr. Director, Brand Marketing

Greg Shumchenia, Director, Brand Marketing

Production Company: Pretty Bird

Director: Calmatic

Suzanne Hargrove , Executive Producer

Rachel Main, Assistant Head of Production

Melissa Larsen Ekholm, Line Producer

Editorial and Sound: PS260

Editor: Maury Loeb

Sound Design: Nicole Pettigrew

EP: Evann Payne

Social Editor: Erica Verga



Color - Trafik

Colorist: Ricky Gausis

Post Production and VFX: The Mill

Hillary Thomas, VFX Executive Producer

Scott Tinter, VFX Executive Producer

Matt Fuller, VFX Supervisor

Stills Production: Breakfast for Dinner

Evan Sheehan, Creative Director

Alex Wallbaum, Creative Director

Jonathan Spagat, Managing Partner

Producer: Morgan Yi

1 #1 email marketing and automation brand based on competitor brands' publicly available data on worldwide numbers of customers in 2021/2022.

2 See up to 141% more revenue for users' connected stores using predictive segmented emails versus non-predictive segmented emails for Jan 1, 2022 - July 1, 2023 period. Standard and Premium plans only.

3 Up to 7x more orders generated through users' connected stores versus when they used bulk emails for Jan 1, 2022 - July 1, 2023 period. Features and functionality of Customer Journey Builder varies by plan.

About Intuit Mailchimp:

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI.

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Mailchimp Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Intuit’s forward-looking statement applies to the information you see here. Because product and features can change at any time, make your purchasing decisions based on currently available technology.