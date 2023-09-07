Dalrada Technology Spain Reaches Distribution Agreement with JBS Consulting to Build and Install up to 2,300 Heat Pumps

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a problem-solving innovator that addresses complex, multi-disciplinary global challenges in climate technology, clean energy innovation, and precision manufacturing, announced today that its climate technology subsidiary, Dalrada Technology Spain, has entered into an agreement with JBS Consulting, a Paris-based distributor, to build and install as many as 2,300 commercial-grade, energy-efficient heat pumps over the course of five years.

At least 150 of the commercial heat pumps are expected to be installed and operational within the first 12 months of the agreement, with increased numbers of the high-functioning machines installed each year—up to 800 in year five—until the contract is fully satisfied.

Dalrada’s heat pumps provide decarbonized heating and cooling without combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. Additionally, the sustainable energy technology in each heat pump can reduce a user’s energy consumption by up to 75%, making them a preferred replacement for existing water heaters, steam boilers, chillers, and cooling towers.

With the new agreement, JBS Consulting becomes the exclusive distributor of Dalrada heat pumps for France and select neighboring countries. It also increases the potential of the company to create a building and manufacturing center for Dalrada heat pumps in France.

“We’re very pleased to be working with JBS Consulting,” said Brian Bonar, Dalrada’s CEO and Founder. He added, “They have an impressive list of clients including ongoing and upcoming projects that we know can benefit from our clean energy technology. Our agreement with JBS Consulting will also help us continue to grow our European presence—especially in markets that are ripe for energy sustainability solutions like our heat pumps.”

According to Jacques Benhamou, Director General of JBS Consulting, “Collaborating with our partner, Dalrada Technology Spain, will allow us to bring our clients the very best that advanced climate technology has to offer. Dalrada’s heat pumps represent an industry-leading energy solution and we’re excited to bring these machines to industries that need them, not only here in France, but abroad as well.”

Dalrada’s climate technology team is expected to meet with Benhamou in late September to outline a detailed strategy and create an official schedule for building, shipping, and installing the new heat pumps for clients of JBS Consulting.

The agreement with JBS Consulting comes on the heels of Dalrada announcing it had not only established a presence in Morocco, but it had also reached an agreement with a Moroccan-based global distributor to build and install up to 4,500 heat pumps.

The progress made in France and Morocco further highlights Dalrada’s recent expansion efforts in Europe, Africa, and around the globe as well as its ongoing mission of delivering clean energy technology and improved sustainability on the path to Net Zero.

Dalrada Technology Spain continues to accelerate its efforts in offering leading-edge products and services that optimize the energy resources of its clients while minimizing environmental impact and reducing energy costs.

About Dalrada Technology Spain

Dalrada Technology Spain S.L. is a wholly-owned technology subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation that brings clean energy technology to Europe and the surrounding regions with upgraded tools, machinery, and services, including heat pumps, HVAC systems, modern air conditioning, and more.

The company is committed to providing expert customer service throughout the design and implementation of projects, believing in transparency and creating true solutions, analyzing and studying client needs, and understanding and collaborating with clients to reach shared goals.

Dalrada Technology Spain understands today’s environmental challenges and works to develop modern technology solutions that focus on fighting climate change and reducing CO 2 emissions. The company offers a dedicated suite of energy efficient products and services and constantly creates new solutions for renewable energies, guaranteeing energy performance and cost savings through continuous optimization. For more information, please visit www.dalradatechnologyspain.com.

About Dalrada Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to impact people, businesses, and the planet positively. The company owns and operates a global group of climate technology, clean energy, and precision manufacturing companies, each with a clearly-defined mandate to identify, address, and deliver solutions to unique economic, environmental, and efficiency problems facing public, government, and private sector organizations. Dalrada meets challenges by developing advanced technologies, products, and services with a clear and quantifiable value, generating a significant return on investment for its clients.

Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.

Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Spain, India, and Morocco, and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, California headquarters.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

