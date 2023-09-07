Metronet Boosts Waconia with 100% Fiber Optic Internet; Service Now Available

WACONIA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced that 100% fiber optic internet is now available to residents and businesses in initial construction areas throughout Waconia. As Metronet’s service becomes available throughout the city, residents will have access to multi-gigabit speeds up to 2 gigabits; and businesses may access speeds up to 10 gigabits.

With access to 100% fiber optic internet, customers will experience ultra-high-speed service that connects directly to their home or business, bringing symmetrical upload and download speeds right to your device, free of buffering. Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up for service installation online at metronet.com.

“Metronet is excited to connect our first customers in the City of Waconia, after working quickly to build our network, delivering a new provider option,” said Craig Zimmerman, Metronet Government Affairs Manager. “We’re thankful for the support we have received from the community, and we look forward to seeing how Waconia will benefit from having access to 100% fiber optic internet that will grow as the need for faster speeds continues to increase.”

Waconia residents will continue to see Metronet trucks throughout the area as construction activities expand throughout the community. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Waconia area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is a 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, and has quickly grown to become the nation’s largest independently owned 100% fiber optic provider. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Cablefax has named Metronet as the 2023 Fiber Provider of the Year. Metronet has also been recognized by PCMag as the Fastest Major ISP in 2023 and as one of the Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.