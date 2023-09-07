REPAY Partners with Quadient to Enhance AP Automation Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a new partnership with Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels. The partnership enhances the Quadient AP automation solution by offering their customers REPAY’s embedded payment capabilities.

Through its integration with REPAY, companies using Quadient’s Accounts Payable automation solution can securely pay vendor and supplier invoices using digital payment methods, including virtual card, ACH, Enhanced ACH and Real-Time Payments (RTP), saving time and reducing costs while increasing visibility and control. Featuring real-time reporting updates and payment batch processing, digitizing outbound payments improves operational efficiencies and expedites the invoice payment process to significantly improve the experience for Quadient customers.

“Both Quadient and REPAY are committed to the ongoing evolution of embedded payment solutions that drive automation while simplifying and optimizing the accounts payable process,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments at REPAY. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Quadient and look forward to working together on new ways to optimize payments and integrate our technologies for improved cash flow, streamlined internal processes, and increased customer and vendor satisfaction.”

“We are delighted to partner with REPAY to simplify the payment experience for accounting teams at businesses of all sizes,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Intelligent Communication Automation at Quadient. “Through this partnership, we can help businesses further automate AP processes to streamline and digitize their workflows, reducing manual efforts and delivering even more value to our customers and their vendors.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

