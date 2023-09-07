SproutLoud and InnerView Announce Strategic Partnership to Focus on Brand-to-Local Marketing

SUNRISE, Fla. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SproutLoud, a leader in distributed marketing technology, and InnerView Group, a strategic marketing consultancy, announced a new collaborative partnership to improve brand-to-local marketing for enterprise companies and the channel partner networks of local businesses that sell their products and services.

Both InnerView Group and SproutLoud specialize in serving industries with complex distribution channels, such as manufacturing, home services and consumer products, insurance and finance, health and medical, travel and hospitality, retail and franchise, and distributors. The two companies will combine their industry expertise and complementary service offerings to bring new ideas and innovative programs to enterprise clients.

“Brands are looking for ways to get closer and closer to the customer. They want to have a bigger role in the buying experience,” said Chris Wallace, President and Co-Founder of InnerView Group. “By partnering with SproutLoud, we believe we can offer brands a new blueprint for how they equip local dealers and retail partners to represent their products and build brand preference at all stages of the experience.”

The partnership will introduce co-branded thought leadership content to highlight innovative ways brands can differentiate themselves in a highly competitive landscape. SproutLoud and InnerView Group will explore jointly developed solutions to help brands achieve a stronger return on their channel marketing investment.

“SproutLoud and InnerView Group share a commitment to helping major companies and local businesses deliver exceptional brand-to-local customer experiences,” said Gary Ritkes, Founding Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at SproutLoud. “Our approach is to make every aspect of marketing, sales and operational collaboration simple, efficient and effective for brands, local users and frontline stakeholders — so brands and their channel partners can deliver the right experiences that keep customers buying and coming back.”

About InnerView Group

InnerView Group is a strategic marketing consultancy based in Philadelphia that works with organizations to help translate their customer strategies into simple plans for frontline teams to execute. Through research, strategy development and program implementation, InnerView ensures the people representing a brand deliver their marketing message with accuracy and pride. InnerView’s approach centers around their proprietary InFrontTM platform, which measures frontline alignment and adoption, producing insights that enable organizations to improve frontline support and deliver a better customer experience.

About SproutLoud

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through channel partners, distributors and customer-facing employees in local markets. SproutLoud’s intuitive distributed marketing platform makes it simple to launch brand-compliant, sophisticated, omni-channel marketing campaigns quickly and easily. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, promotions, partner engagement, and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions with data-driven decisions.