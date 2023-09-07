NTx Awarded BARDA DRIVe Vaccines on Demand Contract to Demonstrate a Novel RNA Vaccine Production Platform

RIO RANCHO, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nature's Toolbox, Inc. (NTx) a life sciences company enabling novel pharmaceutical RNA and protein development and production, today announced it has been awarded a contract under the Vaccines on Demand program from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NTx, in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital, will demonstrate the potential of its NTxscribe platform to meet the needs for a scalable, rapidly deployable RNA manufacturing capability to support global vaccine preparedness and response.

The NTxscribe platform is a cell-free, true continuous flow manufacturing system that delivers scalable RNA (including mRNA and self-amplifying RNA) materials in a tabletop footprint. This enzymatic process is designed to provide a low cost and rapidly deployable, vertically integrated manufacturing system. Through this program, the system is being evaluated for its express development of RNA vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, as well as its capability for distributed bio-manufacturing.

“We are pleased to have been selected for a contract under the Vaccines on Demand program and are eager to demonstrate the power of our next-generation RNA vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing capabilities alongside the team at Houston Methodist Hospital,” said Jamie Coffin, Ph.D., CEO of NTx. “The traditional batch processes for developing vaccines and other biologics are burdensome and cannot be scaled quickly in the event of an emergency. Over the course of this project, we will aim to prove that NTxscribe can help BARDA meet its goals toward decentralized and rapidly deployable vaccine manufacturing.”

“The scientists within our Center for RNA Therapeutics at Houston Methodist Hospital are energized by the opportunity to develop a deployable manufacturing unit for RNA drugs,” said Dr. John Cooke, Professor and Director of the Center. “These units will change the way in which RNA drugs are developed and distributed, so as to democratize RNA therapeutics.”

For more information about Nature’s Toolbox and its proprietary platform, please visit: https://www.ntxbio.com.

For more information on BARDA’s programs, please visit: medicalcountermeasures.gov.

This project is funded in whole or in part with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority under contract number 75A50123C00020.

About NTx

Nature's Toolbox, Inc. (NTx) is advancing the healthcare industry with their cutting-edge biomanufacturing solutions. NTx, based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, is using innovative systems like NTxpress® and NTxscribe® to create life-saving medicines in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. Their proprietary biomanufacturing process uses hollow fiber bioreactors to support the increasing demand for mRNA-based vaccines and protein therapeutics. This easily scalable process enables NTx’s partners to increase production and streamline operations to meet changing global demands. To learn more about their game-changing approach, visit their website at https://www.ntxbio.com.