Look Sharp: Perry Ellis International Announces A New Licensing Agreement Launching Farah Tailoring

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fashion house Perry Ellis International is delighted to announce a new licensing agreement with Baird Group Ltd. who launched in April of this year, overseeing the European license for Farah Tailoring, which features elevated sport jackets, sharp suit separates, and modern formalwear. Farah Tailoring, features a sharp suiting collection catering to those looking to elevate their approach to dressing for success. This global collaboration brings together the distinctive style of Farah menswear with the luxurious essence of today’s versatile office attire.

Baird Group, a part of the Arafa Group, is a leading global textiles and apparel manufacturer and retailer based in Egypt. The group serves a diverse global audience, including top international brands and global retailers. With over 50 stores in the UK and Europe and 2 major web stores including, www.suitdirect.co.uk, servicing the UK and International customers, as well as hundreds of key wholesale accounts around the world, Baird Group provides a dynamic and flexible relationship in product development, sourcing and delivery to all of their partners, both at home and overseas to ensure that we are always Dressing Men Well.

​​“Baird are delighted to be partnering with Farah on the launch of Farah Tailoring, the combination of Farah’s heritage and distribution coupled with Baird Groups design and tailoring heritage and formalwear distribution is a winning combination,” says CEO, Mark Cotter.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President of Perry Ellis International stated: “Elevated tailoring in the licensee space is the perfect union to engage new and budding demographics across Europe and beyond. I am confident this will broaden the brand awareness and appeal for Farah, as a timeless lifestyle brand.”

Farah Tailoring is currently available at leading retail stores and on-line while Farah Youth will be available for purchase in February 2024, in territories across the United Kingdom and Europe. For more information about Farah Tailoring please contact Mark Cotter, CEO of Baird Group at mark.cotter@baird-group.co.uk, +44 (0) 1132595500

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com.