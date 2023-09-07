Crewe Capital Facilitates Strategic Partnership with Trailer Boss

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crewe Capital (Crewe) played a crucial advisory role in the sale of Trailer Boss, a leading trailer dealer in the Pacific Northwest, to BF Ventures whose principals have several investments in the automotive sector, including Sunrise Toyota, AutoBuy, and B Squared. As the exclusive advisor to Trailer Boss, Crewe successfully managed the transaction between Trailer Boss and BF Ventures, who plan to grow the footprint of Trailer Boss and continue offering top trailer brands and products to customers.

“We are excited for the acquisition of Trailer Boss, the Pacific Northwest’s largest trailer dealer,” said Jimmy Berg, Partner at BF Ventures. “The trailer industry is a natural expansion opportunity for us to grow our group of companies, which includes car dealerships, an automotive purchasing platform, and a single source automotive supply company. The Trailer Boss acquisition is planned to be the first of many for us in the trailer space.”

Trailer Boss prides itself on being a trusted brand that offers quality products and service to its customers in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. The company was founded in 2012 and currently operates four dealerships.

“I was looking for a partner who had experience with dealerships and who culturally aligned with my team, and BF Ventures was the perfect choice to take Trailer Boss to the next level,” said Steve Fine, President of Trailer Boss. “They have all the tools they need to do so, including an excellent staff and some of the best trailer manufacturers in the country. I am very excited to see where Trailer Boss will go under BF Ventures’ leadership. They are seasoned operators, and it is a pleasure working with them. With the help of the Crewe team, I was able to realize value out of my life’s work. Crewe’s professionals had my best interests in mind and were extremely patient and thorough throughout the entire process. They made this deal happen and their work was a life changer for me. I am so grateful,” added Fine.

Cade Mellies, Senior Vice President at Crewe Capital, provided guidance on the deal: “We are thrilled about the partnership between Trailer Boss and BF Ventures. Steve has built one of the largest and most trusted brands in the industry, and we look forward to the continued success and growth of Trailer Boss with an experienced partner in BF Ventures.”

Crewe Capital is an independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm. Investment banking and M&A activities are offered through Crewe Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.sipc.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).

