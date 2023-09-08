Bata Selects Blue Yonder to Revolutionize Merchandising and Replenishment Planning

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To achieve accurate product placement, Bata, a leading footwear brand, has chosen to digitally transform its merchandising and replenishment planning with Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain solutions provider. The company will implement Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Allocation & Replenishment solution to meet diverse customer demand and business goals.

Known for its extensive footwear offerings, Bata sells more than 150 million pairs of footwear every year and has a retail network of over 5,300 stores. The company’s shoes are found in 70-plus countries across five continents. Bata was struggling with how to best allocate its products whether in its individual stores or commerce channels, so it turned to Blue Yonder. The solution will be implemented by Blue Yonder’s Global Professional Services.

With Blue Yonder, Bata will be able to:

Improve the distribution of products according to customer need, taking the shopping experience to new heights.

Optimize its processes, streamline operations, and deliver products more efficiently.

Ensure fulfillment locations (whether stores or commerce channels) are proactively restocked.

“At Bata, we have always been dedicated to providing quality footwear, and this collaboration with Blue Yonder aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. Together with Blue Yonder, we will redefine our landscape, setting new standards in innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction,” said Barbara Franceschetto, global chief product officer, Bata.

Blue Yonder’s Allocation & Replenishment solution will empower Bata to manage merchandising strategies, inventory plans and distributions end-to-end. The result will be an optimized process that supports a faster, more responsive supply chain, driving better business decisions and responding quickly to changes in customer demand. Bata will be able to distribute merchandise, seamlessly connect with seasonal assortment plans and build an intelligent distribution plan over time.

“Bata understands the importance of meeting customer demands effectively. They needed a supply chain solutions provider that could meet their current and future retailing needs. Our Blue Yonder solution will allow them to truly transform how they allocate and replenish merchandise to meet their consumer needs,” said Vince Beacom, senior vice president, Retail, Blue Yonder.

About Bata

Founded in 1894, Bata design stylish and comfortable footwear at surprisingly affordable prices. Bata is a family-owned business selling more than 150 million pairs of shoes per year in our 5,300 retail outlets, and producing locally in our 21 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

