Paige Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Build the World’s Largest Image-Based AI Model to Fight Cancer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a technology disruptor in healthcare, has joined forces with Microsoft in the fight against cancer, making headway in their collaboration to transform cancer diagnosis and patient care by building the world’s largest image-based artificial intelligence (AI) models for digital pathology and oncology.

Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI, developed the first Large Foundation Model using over one billion images from half a million pathology slides across multiple cancer types. Paige is developing with Microsoft a new AI model that is orders-of-magnitude larger than any other image-based AI model existing today, configured with billions of parameters. This model assists in capturing the subtle complexities of cancer and serves as the cornerstone for the next generation of clinical applications and computational biomarkers that push the boundaries of oncology and pathology.

“Paige has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception, and by combining Microsoft’s expertise and enormous compute power with Paige’s deep expertise in AI, technology, and digital pathology, we strongly believe we will significantly advance the state-of-the-art in cancer imaging. Through the development of this model, we will help improve the lives of the millions of people who are affected by cancer every day,” said Razik Yousfi, SVP of Technology at Paige.

In this next phase of development, Paige is incorporating up to four million digitized microscopy slides across multiple types of cancer from its unmatched petabyte-scale archive of clinical data. Paige will utilize Microsoft’s advanced supercomputing infrastructure to train the technology at scale and ultimately deploy it to hospitals and laboratories across the globe using Azure.

“Paige technology already goes beyond what is humanly possible today and helps physicians deliver better cancer care with AI support. By realizing the potential of generative AI at unprecedented scale, the Paige model collaboration with Microsoft is a milestone in the history of oncology. It opens a window into the microscopic world with extraordinary fidelity, allowing for not only much higher accuracy but completely novel capabilities,” said Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., Founder and Chief Scientist of Paige.

“By combining Microsoft’s world-class research and cloud infrastructure with Paige’s deep expertise and large-scale data, we are creating new AI models that will enable unprecedented insights into the pathology of cancer,” said Desney Tan, Vice President and Managing Director, Microsoft Health Futures, “Unleashing the power of AI is a game changer in advancing healthcare to improve lives.”

Paige uses the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment options for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development so that every patient gets precise treatment options.

