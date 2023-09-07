Procaps Group Announces the Expansion of its Oncology Portfolio

MIAMI & BARRANQUILLA, Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps” or the “Company”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical services company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Limited (“BDR Pharmaceuticals”) for 27 oncology molecules for Latin America, including 20 TKIs (Tirosyne Kinase Inhibitors).

Under the agreement, Procaps is responsible for registration, branding, marketing and commercialization throughout Latin America. Procaps submitted an initial set of 8 molecules to the regulatory authority in Colombia and intends to later expand into other parts of Latin America.

“We are very excited to expand our oncology portfolio in the region and add more partner companies and potentially broaden cancer treatment options with several new molecules to better serve more patients and physicians with this serious and growing disease,” said Ruben Minski, CEO of Procaps Group.

Oncology is one of the most relevant therapeutic areas globally, with a growing trend in Latin America driven by the aging and growth of the population and improvements in cancer survival rates. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, by 2040 the number of cancer cases in Central and South America is projected to increase by 91.4% and 76.5%, respectively, mostly due to lifestyle factors, ageing, screening, and infection-related cancers.

The Latin American regions where Procaps operates has an aggregate population of approximately 204 million people, and the incidence of cancer affects around 0.3% of the population, which is equivalent to approximately 500,000 new cases per year.

“These molecules are indicated for different types of cancer such as breast cancer, colon cancer, and chronic myeloid leukemia, among others. Many of these molecules, if approved, will likely be introduced to our region for the first time, which aligns with our mission to continue seeking to provide patients in Latin America with potential alternative and accessible therapies,” added Dr. Camilo Camacho, COO of Procaps Group

