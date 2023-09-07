Btech Consortium Leverages True Digital Group to Enhance Member HUB

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Btech Consortium announced today the integration of True Digital’s Platform with Btech’s HUB portal used by the consortium's community bank members. The integration provides Btech’s bank members access to True Digital’s comprehensive industry database to streamline vendor optimization and make more informed decisions surrounding vendor relationships and investments.

Btech’s HUB portal is a proprietary, member-only information exchange and technology resource for community bank members. Through the HUB, members can access the following:

Important trends in bank technology

Emerging fintech companies

Fintech sector overviews

Best practices among bank members

Fintech product demos

Investment pipeline

Co-investment opportunities

“The HUB is a key differentiator for the Consortium and our members,” Tim O’Brien, Btech HUB Manager, said. “The addition of True Digital’s unique database offers our members exclusive access to a great resource when evaluating potential technology investments and vendor selection, providing more transparency when researching these opportunities.”

Btech Consortium is a strategic technology partnership between community banks, Elizabeth Park Capital Management and Strandview Capital. The mission of the Consortium is to empower community banks to compete more effectively with larger money-center banks and be less constrained by legacy technology platforms.

The Consortium is designed to help banks gain insights into emerging fintech trends, make better technology roadmap decisions and vet fintech vendors more efficiently. The Consortium focuses on investing in technology companies that address the specific needs of its member banks. Areas of interest include business payments, cyber security, commercial loan origination and servicing, regulatory compliance, API integration to core systems, robotic process automation, credit analytics, document management and commercial deposit gathering.

True Digital’s Platform is an unbiased, interconnected network tailored for banks and credit unions to amplify the optimization of their vendor relationships. By harnessing the power of this insights-driven platform, financial institutions gain the ability to unearth vendors, effectively oversee vendor relationships, conduct due diligence, monitor vendor performance and engage in meaningful peer interactions across the industry.

Avery Geehr of True Digital expresses enthusiasm in serving the tech-savvy bank members who are part of the Btech Consortium. “The collaboration between our two entities, initially originating from shared clients, reflects a harmonious alignment in our respective missions. Supporting Btech is directly in line with our mission to love bankers across the country and the many organizations that serve them. We look forward to serving Btech and others in the industry however possible,” Geehr said.

About the Btech Consortium

The Btech Consortium Fund is a strategic technology partnership between community banks, Elizabeth Park Capital Management and Strandview Capital. The mission of the Consortium is to empower community banks through technology to compete more effectively with money center banks and be less constrained by legacy technology platforms. The Btech Consortium invests in emerging technology companies that empower community banks and accelerate their technology initiatives. The Consortium is designed to help bank members gain insights into emerging fintech trends, make better technology roadmap decisions, and vet fintech vendors more efficiently.

About True Digital

True Digital Group is the provider of the True Digital Platform, a collaborative network designed for banks and credit unions to optimize vendor relationships. By utilizing this insights-driven platform, financial institutions can discover new vendors, manage their vendor relationships, due diligence and monitor vendors, and connect with their peers across the industry. To learn more about True Digital, go to truedigitalgroup.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About Elizabeth Park Capital

Elizabeth Park Capital Management is a U.S. bank and thrift institutional alternative asset manager founded in 2008 by Fred Cummings. The firm has extensive experience managing hedged, long-only and thematic portfolios. The six-person investment team has over 130 years of combined experience. The firm employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment process focused on micro, small and mid-capitalization banks.

About Strandview Capital

Strandview Capital is a venture capital firm that provides strategic growth capital to private companies in the financial technology and services sector. Strandview has decades of experience advising and investing in financial technology companies. Strandview Capital employs a collegial, hands-on approach to building companies and collaborates closely with management teams to accelerate growth, establish distribution partnerships, increase revenue, and achieve profitability.