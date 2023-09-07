EmpiricaLab Partners with Futuralis to Revolutionize Healthcare Training with AI Integration with Amazon Bedrock

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EmpiricaLab, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based healthcare training solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Futuralis, a cutting-edge Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner and artificial intelligence (AI) technology company. This collaboration aims to transform the landscape of enterprise training within healthcare organizations by harnessing the power of generative AI.

In an era where healthcare organizations continuously seek advanced solutions to streamline training processes and enhance workforce skills, EmpiricaLab and Futuralis are joining forces to bring about a new era of training excellence. EmpiricaLab's healthcare training and digital competency management platform will be further enriched with advanced learning capabilities, enabling healthcare teams to access personalized, efficient, and engaging training experiences by integrating with Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service from AWS that enables developers to test, integrate, and deploy foundation models (FMs) from Amazon and leading AI startups available through an API that best suit their unique use case.

"We are committed to harnessing the potential of emerging AI enterprise technologies with meticulous research and a profound sense of empathy. Our close collaboration with exceptional teams at our partner healthcare organizations fuels my genuine enthusiasm for delivering a transparent and measurably impactful solution, prioritizing both organizational success and the well-being of the healthcare workforce. Futuralis is the perfect partner for us on this transformative journey." - Dr. Norma A. Padrón, Founder and CEO of EmpiricaLab

Futuralis, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, is known for its expertise in developing cutting edge cloud solutions that drive efficiency, personalization, and effectiveness across various industries. With this partnership, Futuralis will collaborate closely with EmpiricaLab to build custom AI solutions specifically for the healthcare training landscape.

The partnership will focus on augmenting EmpiricaLab’s enterprise, cloud-based solution to training for healthcare organizations leveraging AWS AI-powered features and functionalities. This includes personalized learning pathways, intelligent content recommendations, and data-driven insights that will empower healthcare professionals to excel in their roles.

About EmpiricaLab:

EmpiricaLab is a trailblazing healthcare training platform that enables organizations to deliver effective training, upskilling, and compliance management. With a mission to transform healthcare training, EmpiricaLab offers innovative solutions that enhance workforce performance, reduce burnout, and promote patient safety. EmpiricaLab is an AWS Impact accelerator for Women Founders (2022) backed company and a Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator (2023) company.

About Futuralis:

Futuralis is a leading AI technology company dedicated to shaping the future of industries through artificial intelligence. With a team of experts in AI research and development, Futuralis is committed to revolutionizing processes, systems, and experiences across various sectors.