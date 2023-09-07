Southern Charm! MCR Acquires the Courtyard by Marriott North Charleston

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCR — the country’s 3rd-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott North Charleston, a four-story hotel with 138 rooms in North Charleston, South Carolina. The hotel was purchased with acquisition financing in place and is MCR’s fourth hotel in The Palmetto State.

Opened in 2019, the hotel is located 10 minutes from Charleston International Airport and 20 minutes from beautiful Downtown Charleston. With strong leisure demand driven by nearby beaches and entertainment venues, the area draws well over seven million visitors per year. From the many pristine beaches nestled along the area’s 60 miles of coastline to historic sites like Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Park, there is something for everyone.

So much to sea! Home to the deepest harbor on the East Coast, the Port of Charleston is one of the top 10 container ship ports in the U.S. by volume — making the area a major manufacturing and distribution hub for Volvo, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Bosch, among others. It is also home to Boeing’s largest manufacturing, assembly, and delivery site in the Eastern U.S. with more than 7,500 employees. The facility is the only one in the world where Boeing makes the 787 Dreamliner.

Southern hospitality! After a day of meetings or exploring, relax and unwind at the hotel’s patio bar and fire pit area before settling down in one of our spacious rooms. The hotel is also home to The Bistro, your dining destination throughout the day — from fresh Starbucks coffee in the morning to dinner and a glass of wine after sunset. You can also squeeze in a workout at the hotel’s fitness center or do some laps in the outdoor pool. Business travelers will appreciate the hotel’s flexible, remote work-friendly spaces, as well as amenities including complimentary fast Wi-Fi and more than 1,000 square feet of on-site meeting space.

The Courtyard by Marriott North Charleston is located at 7465 Northside Drive and features:

138 spacious rooms and suites

The Bistro, a full-service restaurant and bar

Grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

An outdoor pool and fire pit

A fitness center

Complimentary on-site parking

A 24-hour business center

Free, fast Wi-Fi

1,184 square feet of meeting space

Reserve by phone at +1 (843) 572-7490 online at marriott.com.

