Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 1,020 Apartment Units in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management and control of three apartment properties in Jacksonville and in Safety Harbor, Florida, totaling 1,020 units. The move bolsters the company’s widely growing property management portfolio in the state and across the greater Southeast region.

“As part of a $150M recapitalization agreement finalized in June between the principals of Blue Roc Premier and their new investment partners, this strategic collaboration not only enhances our footprint in Florida’s ever-expanding multi-family marketplace but also allows us the opportunity to continue to bring our first-in-class service and amenities to these communities,” said Charles Faramo, VP of acquisitions at Blue Roc Premier Properties.

The three properties are scheduled for major exterior and interior updates as part of this transaction. Interior renovations will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new IT package, and more. Exterior updates will also be added to reflect the warmth of the Blue Roc Premier brand and will include new exterior paint colors, new roofs, updated amenities such as the clubhouses and pool areas, new EV charging stations, and much more.

Blue Roc Premier and its affiliates manage more than 16,000 multi-family units across the Southeastern U.S., with a significant footprint throughout Florida, particularly along the I-4 corridor between Tampa Bay and Orlando. Blue Roc is continually searching for new multi-family opportunities,

About Blue Roc Premier Properties

Blue Roc Premier Properties is a privately held, fully integrated management firm focusing on multifamily opportunities throughout the State of Florida and the Southeast. The company’s principals have been operating in the multi-family real estate business for over 25 years. The firm has developed a proven track record for value-added and stabilized apartment properties. The Premier Managed Portfolio is currently expanding and aggressively searching for new opportunities throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit bluerocpremier.com.